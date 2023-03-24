Waterborne Coatings Market size to reach USD 109.39 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 3.8 percent – Says Maximize Market Research

Pune, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market research, a global Material & Chemical market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the " Waterborne Coatings Market ". The total market opportunity for Waterborne Coatings was USD 81.17 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at 3.8 percent CAGR through the forecast period to reach USD 109.39 Bn by 2029.



Waterborne Coatings Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2021 USD 81.17 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 109.39 Bn. CAGR 3.8 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 269 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 113 Segment Covered Resin Type and Application Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the waterborne coatings market and provide valuable insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and forecasts with a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. It also includes a detailed analysis of the waterborne coatings market dynamics including drivers, restraints, challenges and opportunities.

Data collection and base year analysis of the global waterborne coatings market is done using data collection modules . The data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and comprehensible models with a detailed analysis of the waterborne coatings market share and key trends provided in the report. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the global and regional waterborne coatings market size. Both research methodologies were used and combined to obtain accurate inferences and validate the crucial numbers obtained. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide strengths and weaknesses of the waterborne coatings market.

Waterborne Coatings Market Overview

The coatings industry is transformed by waterborne resin innovations. Water is a common solvent in aqueous coatings because this coating comprises water-soluble resin , it dissolves in water and solvents. The Waterborne Coatings Market is majorly driven by the increasing usage of waterborne coating in the automotive industry.

Waterborne Coatings Market Dynamics

One of the major drivers is the rising awareness in developing countries related to the benefits and performance features of waterborne coatings. The manufacturers are raising awareness regarding the benefits of waterborne coatings across the world. The high investments by developing economies for infrastructure development and other long-term projects are creating various growth opportunities for the Waterborne Coatings Market growth. Compared to the substitutes of water coatings such as polyurethane and epoxy coatings, water coatings are more expensive.

The costs of raw materials are high and the investments required for research and development are also high, which is done by manufacturers. These factors are expected to restrain the Waterborne Coatings Market growth during the forecast period.

Waterborne Coatings Market Regional Insights

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region held the largest revenue share of 40 percent and is expected to dominate the global Waterborne Coatings Market. During the forecast period, China is expected to lead the regional market. This growth of the market is due to the continuous rise in the manufacturing of products for consumption .

The Waterborne Coatings Market in the North America region is expected to grow at a rapid rate during the forecast period. This growth of the market is mainly attributed to the presence of major players in the region.

Waterborne Coatings Market Segmentation

By Resin Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polytetrafluoroethylene

Polyvinylidene Fluoride

Polyvinylidene Chloride

Others



By Application

Architectural Residential Non-Residential

Industrial Automotive General Industrial Protective Wood Marine Packaging Coil Others



Waterborne Coatings Market Key Competitors include:

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V.

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Asian Paints Limited

Axalta Coating Systems LLC.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.

Jotun Group.

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Berger Paints India Limited

Hempel Group

Jotun

KCC CORPORATION

PPG Industries

Sika AG

Covestro AG

Dow

Solvay

SILBERLINE MANUFACTURING CO.

Hexion

The Lubrizol Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Key questions answered in the Waterborne Coatings Market are:

What is Waterborne Coating?

What is the expected CAGR of the Waterborne Coatings Market by the end of the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Waterborne Coatings Market?

What are the major challenges that the Waterborne Coatings Market could face in the future?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Waterborne Coatings Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Waterborne Coatings Market?

Who held the largest market share in Waterborne Coatings Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Waterborne Coatings?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Waterborne Coatings Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority is shaping the Waterborne Coatings Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Waterborne Coatings?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Resin Type, Application and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

