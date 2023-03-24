Submit Release
/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week/

THORNHILL, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - 

What:                 

CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) will officially launch the
20th Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign on March 28, 2023.



The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make our
roads safer by helping different levels of government understand what
roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to
be made.


When:             

Tuesday March 28, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.


Where:            

Members of the media are invited to attend in person at:

60 Commerce Valley Dr E, Thornhill, ON L3T 7P9



Or watch and record the announcement virtually:

https://app2.livemeeting.ca/meeting/64121cca7c976/



For those watching the streaming of the live event questions for our
speakers can be directed to: mediarelations@caasco.ca       


Who:                   

Teresa Di Felice, AVP Government & Community Relations, CAA SCO

 

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.4 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c9151.html

