/R E P E A T -- Media Advisory - Annual CAA Worst Roads Campaign Kick-off next week/

THORNHILL, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ -
What:
CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) will officially launch the
The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make our
When:
Tuesday March 28, 2023 – 9:00 a.m.
Where:
Members of the media are invited to attend in person at:
60 Commerce Valley Dr E, Thornhill, ON L3T 7P9
Or watch and record the announcement virtually:
For those watching the streaming of the live event questions for our
Who:
Teresa Di Felice, AVP Government & Community Relations, CAA SCO
About CAA South Central Ontario
As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.4 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.
