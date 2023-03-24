Impel Pharmaceuticals Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Trudhesa® Achieved nTRx of Over 58.4K in 2022; nTRx Increased by 19.4% in Q4 vs. Q3 2022



Net Product Revenue Finished Year at $12.7 Million; Increased 62% in Q4 vs. Q3 2022 to $5 Million

SEATTLE, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. IMPL, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to develop transformative therapies for people suffering from diseases with high unmet medical needs, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided a business update.

"We continued to see strong growth in Trudhesa® prescriptions as we moved into 2023. The Company's priority objective is to maximize the growth potential of Trudhesa in a market where we already hold 4.3 percent of total branded acute migraine prescriptions among Trudhesa prescribers," said Adrian Adams, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Impel Pharmaceuticals. "Additionally, we continue to see increased productivity and efficiency from the field force expansion we completed in July 2022. This, together with the increased number of prescriptions reimbursed and resultant positive impact on revenue growth, points to the value creation opportunity with Impel."

Recent Corporate Highlights

Trudhesa® (Dihydroergotamine Mesylate) Nasal Spray (0.725 Mg Per Spray)

To-date, Trudhesa continues a strong trajectory with more than 58,400 prescriptions generated in 2022. Based on third-party data, it is estimated that at the end of December Trudhesa accounted for 4.3 percent of branded acute migraine prescriptions (nTRx) among prescribers.

We continue to see the benefits of the increased sales force from last July. New Trudhesa prescriptions increased by 24 percent from Q3 to Q4 2022 driven by an expanded, more efficient salesforce. Additionally, the existing (n=60) and new (n=30) sales representatives increased monthly new patients starts by 29.7 percent and 45.8 percent, respectively, from October through December 2022, for a total increase in monthly new patient starts of more than 35 percent during this time period.

Reimbursement of all shipments is 60 percent for the fourth quarter 2022. Refill rates have remained consistently high with 63 percent at the end of 2022.

Impel will have a presence at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting taking place in Boston, April 22-27, 2023 and at the American Headache Society (AHS) Annual Scientific Meeting taking place in Austin, Texas, June 15-18, 2023.

Clinical Developments

In November 2022, Impel published a manuscript in The Journal of Headache and Pain which detailed results from a review developed to illustrate the variability of recurrence rates depending on the definition of "recurrence" for widely used acute treatments for migraine.

Also in November 2022, Impel published a manuscript in the Journal of Aerosol Medicine and Pulmonary Drug Delivery which showed that clinical studies of Trudhesa demonstrated a favorable pharmacokinetic profile, consistent and predictable dosing, rapid systemic levels known to be effective (similar to other DHE mesylate clinical programs), safety and tolerability on the upper nasal mucosa, and high patient acceptance. Additionally, the Precision Olfactory Delivery (POD ® ) technology may have the potential to overcome the limitations of traditional nasal delivery systems, while utilizing the nasal delivery benefits of gastrointestinal tract avoidance, rapid onset, patient convenience, and ease of use.

) technology may have the potential to overcome the limitations of traditional nasal delivery systems, while utilizing the nasal delivery benefits of gastrointestinal tract avoidance, rapid onset, patient convenience, and ease of use. In October 2022, Impel published a manuscript in the Annals of Otolaryngology and Rhinology Outreach detailing results from first-of-their-kind safety assessments designed for and used in the pivotal STOP 301 study of Trudhesa.



Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022

Net Product Revenue: The Company's net revenue from sales of Trudhesa was $5.0 million and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. This compared to net revenues of $0.6 million and $0.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively. Shipments of Trudhesa were initiated to specialty pharmacies in late September 2021 ahead of the October 2021 commercial launch.

The Company's net revenue from sales of Trudhesa was $5.0 million and $12.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively. This compared to net revenues of $0.6 million and $0.7 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2021, respectively. Shipments of Trudhesa were initiated to specialty pharmacies in late September 2021 ahead of the October 2021 commercial launch. Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses were $0.7 million and $11.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared with $4.5 million and $20.6 million for the same periods of 2021, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense was due to the return of the $2.9 million new drug application fee from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a reduction in Trudhesa clinical expenses as the Phase 3 STOP 301 study was closed. This was partially offset by an increase in spending for the clinical development of INP105.

R&D expenses were $0.7 million and $11.5 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared with $4.5 million and $20.6 million for the same periods of 2021, respectively. The decrease in R&D expense was due to the return of the $2.9 million new drug application fee from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) received in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a reduction in Trudhesa clinical expenses as the Phase 3 STOP 301 study was closed. This was partially offset by an increase in spending for the clinical development of INP105. Selling, General and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses were $20.3 million and $77.9 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared with $19.9 million and $50.9 million for the same periods of 2021, respectively. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to the continued ramp up in spending to support the commercial, sales and marketing activity in support of the Trudhesa launch.

SG&A expenses were $20.3 million and $77.9 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2022, respectively, compared with $19.9 million and $50.9 million for the same periods of 2021, respectively. The increase in SG&A spending was primarily due to the continued ramp up in spending to support the commercial, sales and marketing activity in support of the Trudhesa launch. GAAP Net Loss: Net losses for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were $23.0 million and $106.3 million, respectively, or $0.97 and $4.53 per common share, respectively. This compared to net losses of $24.7 million and $76.7 million, respectively, or $1.07 and $5.25 per common share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021.

Net losses for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were $23.0 million and $106.3 million, respectively, or $0.97 and $4.53 per common share, respectively. This compared to net losses of $24.7 million and $76.7 million, respectively, or $1.07 and $5.25 per common share, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share: Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were $0.97 and $4.53, respectively, compared to a Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share of $1.07 and $3.68, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share gives effect to the Company's reverse stock split, the shares of common stock issued in its April 2021 IPO, shares exchanged for previously issued and outstanding stock warrants of Impel, and the conversion of the Company's convertible preferred stock and its convertible notes into shares of common stock as if such conversions occurred at the beginning of each period presented. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share excludes the change in fair value of the convertible notes and interest expense on Impel's convertible notes, the effect of accretion on its redeemable convertible preferred stock and the change in fair value of its redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants, all of which converted to shares of common stock in the Company's April 2021 IPO. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 were $0.97 and $4.53, respectively, compared to a Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share of $1.07 and $3.68, respectively, for the same periods in 2021. Non-GAAP Pro Forma Net Loss Per Share gives effect to the Company's reverse stock split, the shares of common stock issued in its April 2021 IPO, shares exchanged for previously issued and outstanding stock warrants of Impel, and the conversion of the Company's convertible preferred stock and its convertible notes into shares of common stock as if such conversions occurred at the beginning of each period presented. Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share excludes the change in fair value of the convertible notes and interest expense on Impel's convertible notes, the effect of accretion on its redeemable convertible preferred stock and the change in fair value of its redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants, all of which converted to shares of common stock in the Company's April 2021 IPO. Please refer to the section in this press release titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details. Cash on Hand/Cash Runway: As of December 31, 2022, Impel had approximately $60.7 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company believes, based on its current operating plan, that it has sufficient capital to fund operations into the third quarter of 2023.

Trudhesa Guidance for 2023

The Company projects Trudhesa will deliver prescriptions within the range of 80,000 – 110,000 TRx for full year 2023.



IMPEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In thousands, except share and per share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 60,654 $ 88,212 Trade receivables, net 7,444 1,352 Inventory 8,427 2,824 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,284 2,188 Total current assets 79,809 94,576 Property and equipment, net 3,863 3,149 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,132 — Other assets 1,746 187 Total assets $ 88,550 $ 97,912 Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 6,092 $ 6,367 Accrued liabilities 12,242 8,950 Current portion of deferred royalty obligation 2,027 — Current portion of operating lease liability 1,541 — Common stock warrant liability 261 637 Total current liabilities 22,870 15,954 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,573 — Deferred royalty obligation, net of current portion 60,899 — Long-term debt 48,072 29,450 Total liabilities 132,707 45,404 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' (deficit) equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: none issued — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 23,739,313 and 23,123,062 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 24 23 Additional paid-in capital 276,929 267,283 Accumulated deficit (321,110 ) (214,798 ) Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (44,157 ) 52,508 Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 88,550 $ 97,912





Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Product revenue, net $ 5,008 $ 577 $ 12,652 $ 668 Cost of goods sold 2,217 441 6,495 691 Gross profit 2,791 136 6,157 (23 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 700 4,460 11,456 20,563 Selling, general and administrative 20,332 19,929 77,885 50,900 Total operating expenses 21,032 24,389 89,341 71,463 Loss from operations (18,241 ) (24,253 ) (83,184 ) (71,486 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest income (expense), net (2,766 ) (772 ) (13,835 ) (4,243 ) Other income (expense), net (2,034 ) 285 (9,293 ) (805 ) Total other income (expense), net (4,800 ) (487 ) (23,128 ) (5,048 ) Loss before income taxes (23,041 ) (24,740 ) (106,312 ) (76,534 ) Provision for income taxes — 2 — 2 Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (76,536

) Accretion on redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — 129 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (76,665

) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (4.53 ) $ (5.25

) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 23,739,312 23,067,570 23,445,096 14,600,346







Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Earnings Per Share

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended,

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP Basic and Diluted EPS Numerator: Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (76,536 ) Add: Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value — — — (129 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (76,665 ) Denominator: Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 23,739,312 23,067,570 23,445,096 14,600,346 Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (4.53 ) $ (5.25 ) For the Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended,

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Non-GAAP loss per share information: Numerator: Historical net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (76,665 ) Accretion of preferred stock to redemption value — — — 129 Change in fair value of convertible notes — — — 839 Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities — — — 55 Interest expense on convertible notes — — — 55 Non-GAAP pro forma net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (23,041 ) $ (24,742 ) $ (106,312 ) $ (75,587 ) Denominator: Common shares outstanding: Weighted average common shares outstanding 23,739,312 23,067,570 23,445,096 14,600,346 Shares issued in IPO — — — 1,694,977 Common shares issued upon conversion of preferred stock — — — 4,006,227 Automatic exchange of Avenue warrant — — — 34,216 Issuance of shares of common stock pursuant to the cash and net exercise of warrants — — — 19,550 Shares issued upon conversion of convertible notes — — — 177,841 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding used to compute pro forma net loss per share, as adjusted, basic and diluted 23,739,312 23,067,570 23,445,096 20,533,157 Pro forma net loss per share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (1.07 ) $ (4.53 ) $ (3.68 )







