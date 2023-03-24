Leading Crypto Exchange LATOKEN to Act as IEO and Listing Partner for Spread Wisdom Project

LATOKEN, a leading global digital assets exchange, announces the launch of upcoming Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) of SPREAD WISDOM (SWIM) Token on its platform with excitement.

/EIN News/ -- George Town, Cayman Islands, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPREAD WISDOM (SWIM) Launching IEO on Latoken Exchange on March 28, 2023.

SWIM-Spread Wisdom is revolutionizing the way toddlers learn and grow with the world's first NFT app on blockchain for toddlers - “WISE-ME”. At SWIM, we believe in creating a future generation of wiser, environmentally conscious entrepreneurs through our 'WISEME' SWIM Toddlers gaming app and other innovative solutions. Our goal is to incubate ideas that help toddlers attain well-being and wisdom about nature through daily wisdom task rewards in the form of ZooNFT on a decentralized platform.

With SWIM's “Wise-Me” NFT app, toddlers can have fun while learning about financial literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. Through completing daily tasks, toddlers can earn NFT and learn about the value of transactions and how to make smart financial decisions. Games involving simple math problems and puzzles related to healthy living values and nature help toddlers develop valuable skills like counting, self-health, and environmental awareness.

As parents, we understand the challenge of balancing screen time for children. With WiseMe, parents can monitor their child's usage and set limits on screen time. The rewards earned by toddlers can be saved and used to purchase items in the game, turning screen time into a wise use of time and encouraging children to engage in meaningful activities.

But that's not all! WiseMe is introducing the first-ever kids NFT to digital asset commodity conversion on the safest blockchain network protocols. This provides secure and wise security for parents who want to secure their children's future. We're also passionate about nurturing the environment and provide extra rewards for parents who spend time with their children in nature and use recyclable, environmentally friendly products for kids. We believe in instilling a sense of responsibility and care for the environment in our children and reward families who do the same. For more details, please visit https://go.latoken.com/bb2



In conclusion, WiseMe's NFT TODDLERS/PARENTS Gaming app is an innovative and exciting way for toddlers to learn about financial literacy, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills. It promotes healthy living values and environmental awareness while providing a fun and interactive experience for toddlers. With WiseMe's NFT app on blockchain for toddlers, the possibilities for learning and fun are endless. Join us in unlocking the power of wisdom for a healthier Earth and humanity with "WISE ME," the revolutionary NFT Play-To-Earn game for toddlers and parents that combines Gaming-Earning-Learning.

About LATOKEN:

Ranked #2 worldwide in the startup tokens primary market with 300+ IEOs since 2017.

Has over 3.1 million registered users, and over 1 million Android app installations.

Is in the TOP 10 of CoinGecko rank by the number of token pairs and coins listed.

Forbes' Top-30 Remote Employer.

VCTV, a live-streaming panel with high-profile industry leaders, produced over 500 shows to advise traders and investors on how to navigate the crypto world with discussions, news updates, and interviews.

Mohd Salman SMM Manage ir(at)latoken.com