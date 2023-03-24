Holt International announces appointment of Dan Smith as President & CEO

/EIN News/ -- Eugene, OR, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holt International Children’s Services announced today that Dan Smith has been named as president and chief executive officer. Dan served as the interim CEO for Holt since the resignation of Phil Littleton in September of 2022.

Smith previously served as the organization’s chief financial officer (CFO) and is a seasoned executive known for successfully integrating people, processes, and technology for mission-driven organizations.

“We believe Dan is the right leader for Holt,” said Derek Parker, board chair. “He has expertise and leadership skills that will uniquely position our organization to be successful in the ever-changing world of adoption and global child welfare.”

Before becoming the interim CEO and CFO/VP of finance and administration at Holt, Dan worked for 12 years in the corporate sector followed by four years in Tanzania serving as a missionary — where he was finance director for the Lutheran Mission Cooperation. After returning to the U.S., Dan served as VP of finance and administration and CFO of an adoption and international child welfare agency, as CAO of a behavioral health organization, and as CFO of a home care, public health and hospice agency. Dan and his wife have three adult children, the youngest of whom was adopted from China.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve Holt International in this capacity,” said Smith. “As president and CEO, I look forward to the future — supporting our dedicated employees and meeting the needs of the many people we serve all across the world!”

After initially thinking they might have to conduct an outside search for a new CEO, the search committee on Holt’s board of directors concluded they did not need to look any further than Smith for leadership. Margaret Fitch-Hauser, former chairman of Holt’s board, appointed Smith as interim CEO and led the search committee for the board.

“Dan has proven himself to be a transparent and forward-thinking leader who has earned the trust of his colleagues in his position as CFO over the past five years,” said Fitch-Hauser. “There was no need to look outside of Holt. Dan is clearly the best person for the job.”

About Holt International

Holt International is a Christian organization that provides care and support to many of the world's most vulnerable children — those who are orphaned, abandoned or at serious risk of separation from their family. We work in local communities around the world and strive to keep children in their families of birth by providing the care and support they need to grow and thrive as a family. For children who do not remain with their birth families, we help find loving families through adoption, foster and kinship care.

