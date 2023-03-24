Pollen Allergy Market to Reach US$ 8828.6 Million by 2033, at 4.2% CAGR: Future Market Insights, Inc.

Asia Pacific Pollen Allergy Market is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Allergic Disorders Driving Growth in the Europe Pollen Allergy Market. Increase in Healthcare Spending and Government Initiatives to Drive the Pollen Allergy Industry Growth.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pollen allergy market is now estimated at US$ 5850.8 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a 4.2% CAGR. Because to technology advancements in healthcare, the market is expected to reach US$ 8828.6 million by 2033.



The rise in number of patients suffering from pollen-based allergies and more precisely hay fever drive the growth of the market. Moreover, growing number of patients especially children are another contributor for escalating the global pollen allergy market. Rapid urbanization in the advancing countries is the major factor that boost the growth of the pollen allergies market in the forecast period.

The increase in greenhouse gas can result in pollen-induced reparative disease which is further estimated to cushion the growth of the pollen allergies market.

For Details on Vendors and Their Offerings – Request A Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-16236

Corticosteroids dominated the pollen allergy market in terms of revenue share as corticosteroids are mostly used as the first line of treatment is also expected to contribute towards the market growth.

North America has dominated the global pollen allergy market due to the increased incidence rate of allergies and awareness of therapy. Europe is expected to have the second-largest market for the global pollen allergy market. Increasing awareness among people about diseases is also a major factor that may boost the growth of the market in this region.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2023, the pollen allergy market was valued at US$ 5850.8 Million

From 2023 to 2033, the pollen allergy industry is poised to grow at a 4.2% CAGR

By 2033, the pollen allergy market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 8828.6 Million

Based on therapeutic drug class, Corticosteroids dominated the pollen allergy market in 2023 with a revenue share of 35.5%.

China is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.8% with respect pollen allergy in 2033.



"Technological advancement in healthcare and increase in the prevalence of allergic rhinitis and rise in the number of patients especially children suffering from pollen allergies expected to radically transform the pollen allergy market in the coming years," Comments an analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape

Top leading manufacturers and players assessed in the global pollen allergy market are bioMerieux SA, HOB Biotech Group Corp Ltd, Alcon, HYCOR Biomedical, Inc, Immunomic Therapeutics, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Omega Diagnostics Group PLC, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Stallergenes Greer, Lincoln Diagnostics, Inc. and others

Manufacturers and players functional in the global pollen allergy market are adopting various corporate growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion, among others.

In July 2022 – Stallergenes Greer, a global healthcare company specialising in allergen immunotherapy (AIT), today announced positive data from its EfficAPSI real-world study. Presented at the 2022 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) congress in Prague (Czech Republic), the real-world study confirmed significant benefit of sublingual liquid allergen immunotherapy treatment (AIT) on the onset and worsening of asthma in patients with allergic rhinitis.

Lincoln Diagnostics offers a painless option for skin allergy testing with the Multi-Test PC (pain control). This test still provides high sensitivity, high specificity, and low variability in results but with virtually no pain.

Ask More About This Market's Geographical Distribution Along With a Detailed Analysis of the Top Regions: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-16236

Key Segments Covered in the Pollen Allergy Industry Survey

Pollen Allergy Market by Product Type:

Instruments

Consumables

Services



Pollen Allergy Market by Allergen Type:

Food

Inhaled

Drug

Other

Pollen Allergy Market by Therapeutics Drug class:

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Corticosteroids

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Leukotriene Inhibitors

Nasal Anticholinergics

Immunomodulators

Auto injectable Epinephrine

Immunotherapy



Pollen Allergy Market by End-User:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pollen-allergy-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary | Pollen Allergy Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends (TOC Continue...!)

Buy Now to Gain Access to Detailed Information About Each Segment and Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/16236

FMIs Domain Knowledge in Healthcare

Our Healthcare consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the industrial automation sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global chemical & material industry provides indispensable insights and support - encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

For more information, refer to our market research report or contact the PR author.

Have A Look at Related Reports of Healthcare Domain

Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market Size: The mobility aids and transportation market is estimated to surpass US$ 6318 million by 2023, growing at an estimated CAGR of more than 6.1% during 2018 to 2023.

Virology Market Share: The virology market is projected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021, to reach a valuation of US$ 3.53 Billion by 2032.

Smart Pill Technologies Market Demand: The smart pill technologies market is projected to record a CAGR of 21% during the forecast period, up from US$ 627.1 Million in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 6176 Million by 2032.

Myopia and Presbyopia Treatment Market Overview: The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 17.9 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 8.5% by 2022 to 2032.

Aflatoxicosis Treatment Market Forecast: As per the analysis, the global aflatoxicosis treatment market is expected to secure US$ 403.5 Million from 2022 to 2032, while recording a CAGR of 3.8% during the prior mentioned time period.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, US, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

Tel: +1-845-579-5705

Email: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Web: www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube