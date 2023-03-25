Computer Numerical Control Market is estimated to be US$ 181.6 billion by 2032 – By PMI

CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control, it refers to the automation for operations, movement and control of mechanical tools such as drills, grinders, routers, and 3D printers according to the specific input instructions. It offers greatly increased production over non-computerized machining for repetitive production. This CNC technology is applied in all industries such as grinding, welding, and 3D printing. Key factors that are driving the CNC market growth includes increasing demand for the mass production from industrial sectors. Further, increase in demand for numerous industrial devices increase in ultra-precision machines, and advancement in CNC machine and its components are expected to boost the Computer Numerical Control Market growth over the forecast period.
Key Highlights:
• In September 2022, Mitsubishi Electric India launched the new M800V and M80V series Computerized Numerical Controllers with state of the art solution to revolutionize smart manufacturing in India. This newly launched controllers allow to work efficiently without any limitation of space and time, it has 3D machining simulation, multi-touch operation with increased screen design to increase work efficiency.
• In March 2022, Ramco Specialties lnc, who works as a manufacturer of critical components across the U.S. market has recently increased its capacity of manufacturing facilities through possession of tight-tolerance CNC equipment, which expected to encourage the other critical components manufacturers.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Computer numerical Control market is increasing demand from different industrial equipment and devices such as semiconductor production instruments, electronic vehicles and medical devices. Furthermore, popularity of automated CNC machines, advancements of components of CNC machines, growing demand for production efficiency, increasing demand for automated manufacturing in industrial sectors, and change in lifestyle are expected to drive the Computer Numerical Control Market growth over the forecast period.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Computer Numerical Control Market, By Type (Lathes, Mills, Routers, and Grinders), By Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Electronics, Healthcare, and Industrial Machinery), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Market Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2032”
Computer numerical Control Market accounted for US$ 60.9 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 181.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.9%. The Computer numerical Control Market is segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.
• Based on Type, Computer numerical Control Market is segmented into Lathes, Mills, Routers, and Grinders.
• Based on Application, Computer numerical Control Market is segmented into Aerospace & Defense, Automobile, Electronics, Healthcare, and Industrial Machinery.
• By Region, the Computer numerical Control Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key Benefits for Computer Numerical Control Market:
The computer numerical control (CNC) market has several key benefits, including:
⋆ Increased efficiency: CNC machines automate the manufacturing process, allowing for faster production times, greater precision, and reduced waste.
⋆ Improved accuracy: CNC machines are programmed to follow exact specifications, ensuring precision in every step of the manufacturing process.
⋆ Flexibility: CNC machines can be reprogrammed quickly and easily to accommodate changes in design or production requirements.
⋆ Cost savings: CNC machines reduce labor costs by eliminating the need for manual labor in the manufacturing process. Additionally, the increased efficiency and accuracy of CNC machines can result in cost savings through reduced waste and improved quality control.
⋆ Greater safety: CNC machines are equipped with safety features that help to prevent accidents and injuries, making them a safer alternative to manual manufacturing processes.
⋆ Scalability: CNC machines can be used to produce small quantities of custom products or large quantities of mass-produced items, making them a versatile option for manufacturers of all sizes.
Overall, the benefits of CNC machines make them a valuable investment for manufacturers looking to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the quality of their products.
Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Computer numerical Control Market:
✤ MONDRAGON Corporation
✤ GSK CNC Equipment
✤ Soft Servo Systems
✤ Heidenhain GmbH
✤ Bosch Rexroth AG
✤ Siemens AG
✤ Sandvik AB
✤ Haas Automation
✤ Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
✤ Fanuc Corporation.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
There are several key reasons to purchase computer numerical control (CNC) machines for manufacturing, including:
⋆ Increased productivity: CNC machines can work continuously, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without the need for breaks or rest periods, resulting in increased productivity and faster turnaround times.
⋆ Improved precision and accuracy: CNC machines are programmed to follow exact specifications, resulting in greater precision and accuracy in the manufacturing process. This results in fewer errors and less waste, which can save time and money.
⋆ Enhanced efficiency: CNC machines are capable of performing multiple manufacturing processes, such as cutting, drilling, milling, and shaping, in a single setup. This improves efficiency and reduces the need for multiple machines and equipment.
⋆ Greater consistency and repeatability: CNC machines ensure that the same product is manufactured to the same specifications every time, resulting in greater consistency and repeatability. This is particularly important for mass production and for meeting quality control standards.
⋆ Reduced labor costs: CNC machines require minimal human intervention and can be operated by a single technician, reducing the need for manual labor and potentially saving on labor costs.
⋆ Flexibility and customization: CNC machines can be easily reprogrammed to produce different products, making them a versatile option for manufacturers who need to produce a variety of products or customize products to meet specific customer requirements.
Overall, the key reason to purchase CNC machines is to increase efficiency, productivity, and quality in the manufacturing process, while potentially reducing labor costs and improving profitability.
