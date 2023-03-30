World Science DAO: the Future of Scientific Publishing Is Here

World Science DAO launches "Salaries Science" to improve scientific publishing system & help scientists receive grants & salaries. #impactDAO #crypto
ASHKELON, SOUTHERN, ISRAEL, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The World Science DAO has announced a new program “Salaries Science” aimed at improving the global scientific publication system and scientists’ grants and salaries. The DAO will fund projects that improve the free publication and crypto infrastructure, to make scientific publishing paid (Now, contrary to sound sense many publishers require the scientist to pay them instead of paying the scientist).
World Science DAO is a global charity DAO (“impact DAO” in crypto jargon) intended to drive world science by writing software with decentralized methods of governance such as cryptocurrencies.
It's their goal to create a platform where anyone can contribute to the advancement of humanity, and receive tokens in return for their efforts. They believe that everyone should be able to participate in the scientific process, no matter what their background or financial situation.
World Science DAO will help scientists around the world collaborate on projects, share and find texts, and collaborate with each other. They want all scientists to have access to the tools they need to advance their work and make discoveries that will change the world forever!
They believe that the time has come for a new approach: impact DAOs. These organizations are governed by software, which makes them more efficient and transparent than traditional nonprofits. They have been referred to as “impact DAOs,” because they aim to make an impact on the world.
This means that they will prioritize outcomes over ideology or political agendas, and will work with researchers who want to improve scientific knowledge to make the world a better place.
The World Science DAO is based on an open-source blockchain platform and aims to improve the way science is published.
The platform's goal is to create a more democratic process for scientists to publish their work and get paid for it. It also wants to help scientists find funding for their research and make sure that their work is well advertised so they can reach more people with their ideas.
In the traditional “centralized” world errors in the scientific publication process were irreversible. If a key article (an article for teachers of teachers) is wrongly published, it may block the entire science (and thus the world economy). Any scientific research in the archives is supposed to be peer-reviewed appropriately before being published so that we trust it with confidence.
But the predatory journals and publishers are publishing articles that have not gone through a rigorous peer review. To the people who are uninformed and even seasoned scholars, that research/article will look legitimate. As time passes more and more such research is being published and the infection is spreading.
On the other hand, for a multitude of reasons such as fishing by fraudsters or discrimination of a particular scientist, some of the researchers have failed to properly advertise their legitimate research due to what only those who are searching through the right keywords know about it. As a result, the other researchers studying the same topic won’t publish their research because it has been already published but not marketed properly making some research unpublishable and the science stuck (nobody publishes on a topic, and it may be a key topic of the world science).
Their initial strategy to improve the existing crypto grants ecosystem consists of these items (that are prepared to be implemented using so-called Layer 2 blockchain):
• They will offer the donor to use a part of his/her donation for cites/dependencies. The same applies to software components: They are invisible and so often don’t receive enough donations. They will offer the donor to allocate a part of his/her donation to direct and indirect dependencies of a software package or science article.
• They need an affiliate referral program for donations. Especially, because somebody may (intentionally or not intentionally) block the development of others by publishing an important discovery but not advertising it loudly, so that only persons who repeat the same discovery will find suitable keywords to find it and therefore will not publish, too, so making a topic in science non-publishable, and if it is a key topic the science stuck. If somebody does not advertise his discovery, let affiliates do it.
• They will scan existing APIs of software and science (e.g., crates.io and Semantic Scholar) for dependencies and offer dependencies’ authors a timeframe to get their part of the donations.
• Users could specify their crypto addresses for donations (simultaneously for all their projects, or on a project-by-project basis) using their public profiles on GitHub and similar sites.
• They can implement the plan by modifying GitCoin (now it’s a priority) and/or Giveth source code.
They would like governments and foundations to use this system when it is ready for the disbursement of grants.
Victor Porton is an expert in general topology (a branch of fundamental mathematics). He is the mathematician who discovered ordered semigroup actions and their important usages in general topology. (Unknown before 2019, ordered semigroup actions are the second main foundation of future mathematics, on par with group theory.) Additionally, he discovered the theory of infinite formulas, a proposed foundation for future logic. He is also a profound programmer, ready to work on the project. He is determined to save scientific research from being wrongly published or non-publishable so that every right study is published and advertised.
This cryptocurrency project started out of Victor’s desire to bring knowledge of ordered semigroup actions to every university student and the lack of funds to do that.
At World Science DAO, they are on a mission to help the helpless with basic science. They are to overcome predatory publishers together.
They believe that it is their responsibility to provide a platform for scientists who are unable to publish their work due to lack of funding or time.
