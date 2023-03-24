UK Company Takes Space Sector Diversity and Inclusion to the White House

UK-based space staffing specialist EVONA has taken its vision of space sector equality from kitchen table to White House.

(Bristol, 23. March)

Established in 2019, co-founders Ryan Hill, Richard Joyce, Tom Kelly, and Jack Madley shared a drive to empower growth and innovation in the space sector by nurturing a talented workforce. Born from a passion for diversity, inclusion, and the power of space to improve life on Earth, EVONA’s mission has landed them in the centre of this vital conversation.

“Being invited to speak at the White House is a dream come true for us,” commented Richard Joyce, EVONA co-founder. "We started this company from a kitchen table with a mission to create a more diverse, equal and inclusive space sector, so we’re incredibly grateful to have this vision recognised on such an enormous scale.”

“This isn’t a knee jerk reaction to statistics, this is us listening to the companies we work with and understanding the value they place on diversity,” added EVONA co-founder Tom Kelly. “They know diversity is one of the main drivers of growth and innovation, but they don’t realise that inclusion is the key to achieving this. It’s no good bringing people you perceive as diverse into your team for the sake of ticking boxes. Tokenism inevitably leads to employee turnover, because these individuals feel no sense of belonging or inclusion within your organization. To build and retain a truly diverse team, you need to offer an environment that will make them proud and excited to work for you. We’re committed to bridging this gap to ensure a bright future for the space industry.”

Since its inception, EVONA has gone above and beyond recruitment to tackle the root causes of the space sector’s historic lack of diversity.

Standing at 89% white and 72% male, with a mere 2% having a disability, the space sector has long been criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusion. With such a staggering white male monopoly, the industry alienating the diverse backgrounds, perspectives and experiences that can take it to the next level.

EVONA made it their mission to change this. By sourcing and supporting passionate candidates, placing a sole focus on skill, they’re creating a platform for talent that is often overlooked in the space sector. As well as guiding candidates through the interview and onboarding processes, they work with clients to ensure they’re practicing unbiased recruitment and selection.

Five years on from its establishment, EVONA has been invited to speak on major space industry issues around diversity, inclusion, STEM, and the future of the space workforce among global leaders.

EVONA's achievements so far are a promising sign of what can be accomplished by young and dynamic companies with a strong vision and commitment to positive change. Already named the Lloyds Bank New Business of the Year 2021, it seems they’re just getting started on their mission to transform the space sector.

About EVONA:

EVONA (www.evona.com) was born when four passionate recruitment specialists teamed up to apply their skills to improve the long-term prospects of the international space industry. Set up in 2018 by Tom Kelly, Jack Madley, Ryan Hill and Richard Joyce, our co-founders represent more than 40 combined years of recruitment experience and 30+ years of recruiting for the space sector.

Now at 60+ heads, we use our expertise to match amazing abilities to incredible opportunities in the space sector. The result is that we're one of the fastest growing space sector recruiters in the world.

EVONA's mission is to demystify the space sector so everyone feels they can have a successful career in one of the most exciting industries in the universe

· Every member of EVONA is a STEM ambassador which means we dedicate or free time to advancing the importance of STEM initiatives amongst the younger generations.

· EVONA won New Business of the Year from Lloyds Bank British Business Excellent Awards in Nov 2021

