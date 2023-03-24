TIAGO PZK WILL PERFORM AT THE OPENING OF THE KINGS LEAGUE INFOJOBS GRAND FINALE BEFORE 90 THOUSAND PEOPLE IN BARCELONA

Tiago PZK has been invited to headline the ceremony prior to this mega event which promises to become a global milestone.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Miami, FL (March 24, 2023) - On March 26th, Tiago PZK will return to the city of Barcelona after his successful 2022 Portales Tour, for a performance at the Kings League InfoJobs mega final before 90 thousand people at Camp Nou Barcelona, prior to the launch of his upcoming album Portales Deluxe, set to be released on March 30.

Tiago PZK has been invited to headline the ceremony prior to this mega event which promises to become a global milestone, where artists, soccer players, and streamers such as Lali Espósito, Gerard Piqué, Ibai Llanos, Iker Casillas, and Chuty, among others, will also be participating.

Tiago PZK's performance as well as the match will be available to stream via Twitch at no cost for viewers, as well as on the streamers' platforms, such as YouTube.



ABOUT KINGS LEAGUE INFOJOBS:

The Kings League is a Spanish 7-a-side soccer league created in 2022 by Kosmo, a company chaired by Gerard Piqué and other notable soccer personalities and streamers. The league consists of 12 clubs (with 7 players per team per match) and will be played in Barcelona every Sunday as of January 2023.

There will be an 11-match phase after which a play-off for the title will be played. The league features rules that differ from traditional soccer regulations with the aim of adding an element of dynamism and entertainment to the matches, such as a tie-breaker penalty shootout, the allowance of handballs for throw-ins, unlimited substitutions, and the implementation of special "secret weapons."

The inaugural season of the league began on January 1st, 2023, and has garnered significant viewership, with over 1.3 million viewers tuning in for the third round of matches.