Growing Demand for Gene Therapy Spurs Market Growth of Cell Culture Media for Gene Therapy Applications

Gene Therapy Cell Culture Media Market Size

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐂𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐂𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕:

According to the report, the global gene therapy cell culture media industry generated $122.60 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $278.96 million by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2020 to 2027. Gene therapy is a medical approach that involves altering or replacing faulty genes in a person's body to treat or prevent diseases. One way to deliver therapeutic genes to a patient's body is through the use of modified cells that carry the new genes.

Cell culture media refers to the liquid or gel-like substances that are used to grow and maintain cells in a laboratory setting. In gene therapy, cell culture media is used to support the growth and production of the modified cells that will be used to treat the patient.

The cell culture media used in gene therapy is specially formulated to provide the nutrients and conditions needed for the modified cells to thrive and produce the therapeutic genes. This typically includes a mix of amino acids, sugars, vitamins, and other essential nutrients, as well as growth factors and hormones that help the cells grow and divide.

By providing the right environment for the modified cells to grow and produce the therapeutic genes, cell culture media plays a critical role in the success of gene therapy treatments.

𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨-

There has been increase in demand for media such as improved protein-free media for growth and development of viral vectors during the pandemic.

The demand of gene and cell therapy for development of Covid-19 vaccine has been increased in clinical trials as many gene therapy companies perceive this as an opportunity to find vaccine.

𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐚 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲. 𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐲 𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞:

Basal medium: This is the basic nutrient solution that provides the essential amino acids, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients that cells need to grow and divide.

Serum: Fetal bovine serum (FBS) is commonly used as a supplement in gene therapy cell culture media to provide additional nutrients and growth factors that promote cell growth and survival.

Growth factors: These are signaling molecules that help regulate cell growth, differentiation, and survival. Common growth factors used in gene therapy cell culture media include epidermal growth factor (EGF), fibroblast growth factor (FGF), and insulin-like growth factor (IGF).

Antibiotics and antimycotics: These are added to the cell culture media to prevent contamination from bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms that could interfere with cell growth and viability.

pH buffers: The pH of the cell culture media needs to be carefully controlled to ensure optimal cell growth and function. pH buffers, such as bicarbonate and HEPES, are added to maintain a stable pH.

Overall, gene therapy cell culture media is a complex mixture of different components that work together to support the growth and function of cells used in gene therapy.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the global gene therapy cell culture media market, and will maintain its dominance in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in production capacity for viral gene and virally modified cell therapy products along with presence of majority of key players. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 13.5% from 2020 to 2027, owing to rise in awareness regarding gene therapy for cancer treatment, development of the R&D sector, and surge in research funding.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

HiMedia Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.

Lonza Group Ltd.

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

Takara Holdings Inc.

Novartis International AG

Bio-Techne Corporation

