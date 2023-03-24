ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

There were 1,991 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,326 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif. and SINGAPORE, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on recent corporate activities.
“We ended 2022 and have begun 2023 achieving a number of milestones across our clinical pipeline that position ASLAN for strong momentum throughout this year and into 2024,” said Dr Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals. “At the end of 2022, we commenced dosing atopic dermatitis (AD) patients in our dupilumab-experienced (TREK-DX) trial. Most notably, we completed enrollment at the start of 2023 in our TREK-AD Phase 2b trial, testing eblasakimab as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe AD, and we look forward to reporting topline data from this study in early July 2023. In addition, we formed a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab that will allow us to administer 400mg in a single subcutaneous injection with a range of different devices.”
Dr Firth continued, “We recently announced strong support from BVF Partners and additional investors on a $20 million financing, allowing us to advance farudodstat into a Phase 2, proof-of-concept study in alopecia areata (AA) in the second quarter of 2023. This is a common autoimmune disease that is associated with a severe psychological burden yet there are few effective treatments that are safe for long-term use. Farudodstat potently inhibits key drivers of AA disease pathophysiology and has the potential to be a novel, first-in-class treatment.”
Fourth quarter 2022 and recent business highlights
Q4 and recent clinical developments
Corporate updates
Anticipated upcoming milestones
Fourth quarter 2022 financial highlights
Full-year 2022 financial highlights
|
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In US Dollars, other than shares or share data)
|December 31, 2021
(audited)
|December 31, 2022
(audited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|90,167,967
|$
|56,902,077
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|90,167,967
|56,902,077
|Other assets
|3,612,846
|3,976,350
|Total current assets
|$
|93,780,813
|$
|60,878,427
|NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|Investment in associate company
|494,728
|8,587
|Property, plant and equipment
|34,979
|43,140
|Right-of-use assets
|197,746
|249,601
|Intangible assets
|9,956
|5,836
|Total non-current assets
|737,409
|307,164
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|94,518,222
|$
|61,185,591
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Trade payables
|$
|3,116,786
|$
|12,784,485
|Other payables
|2,817,909
|2,325,038
|Lease liabilities - current
|199,124
|215,671
|Current borrowings
|—
|7,748,831
|Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss
|223,352
|90,213
|Total current liabilities
|6,357,171
|23,164,238
|NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|Long-term borrowings
|30,857,308
|29,656,133
|Total non-current liabilities
|30,857,308
|29,656,133
|Total liabilities
|37,214,479
|52,820,371
|EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO STOCKHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY
|Ordinary shares
|63,019,962
|63,019,962
|Capital surplus
|221,467,061
|223,910,955
|Accumulated deficits
|(227,004,332
|)
|(278,386,749
|)
|Other reserves
|(178,948
|)
|(178,948
|)
|Total equity attributable to stockholders of the Company
|57,303,743
|8,365,220
|Total equity
|57,303,743
|8,365,220
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|$
|94,518,222
|$
|61,185,591
|
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(In US Dollars, other than shares or share data)
|
For the Three Months Ended
December 31 (unaudited)
|For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31 (audited)
|2021
|2022
|2021
|2022
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|General and administrative expenses
|$
|(2,171,896
|)
|$
|(2,708,055
|)
|$
|(11,825,131
|)
|$
|(9,881,993
|)
|Research and development expenses
|(8,964,318
|)
|(10,685,486
|)
|(22,021,321
|)
|(38,000,494
|)
|Total operating expenses
|(11,136,214
|)
|(13,393,541
|)
|(33,846,452
|)
|(47,882,487
|)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(11,136,214
|)
|(13,393,541
|)
|(33,846,452
|)
|(47,882,487
|)
|NON-OPERATING INCOME AND EXPENSES
|Interest income
|42
|224,018
|219
|354,457
|Other income
|772,113
|162,711
|1,108,072
|386,138
|Gain on dilution of subsidiary and recognition of associate
|2,307,735
|—
|2,307,735
|—
|Other gains and losses
|(143,731
|)
|(571,079
|)
|1,106,510
|(29,583
|)
|Finance costs
|(747,902
|)
|(778,257
|)
|(1,860,954
|)
|(3,675,689
|)
|Total non-operating income and
expenses
|2,188,257
|(962,607
|)
|2,661,582
|(2,964,677
|)
|Share in losses of associated company, accounted for using equity method
|(190,309
|)
|(45,516
|)
|(405,712
|)
|(436,032
|)
|LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX
|(9,138,266
|)
|(14,401,664
|)
|(31,590,582
|)
|(51,283,196
|)
|INCOME TAX EXPENSE
|—
|(79,379
|)
|—
|(99,221
|)
|NET LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(9,138,266
|)
|(14,481,043
|)
|(31,590,582
|)
|(51,382,417
|)
|OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|Unrealized loss on investments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD
|(9,138,266
|)
|$
|(14,481,043
|)
|$
|(31,590,582
|)
|$
|(51,382,417
|)
|NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|Stockholders of the Company
|$
|(9,138,266
|)
|$
|(14,481,043
|)
|$
|(31,321,618
|)
|$
|(51,382,417
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|—
|—
|(268,964
|)
|—
|$
|(9,138,266
|)
|$
|(14,481,043
|)
|$
|(31,590,582
|)
|$
|(51,382,417
|)
|TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
|Stockholders of the Company
|$
|(9,138,266
|)
|$
|(14,481,043
|)
|$
|(31,321,618
|)
|$
|(51,382,417
|)
|Non-controlling interests
|—
|—
|(268,964
|)
|—
|$
|(9,138,266
|)
|$
|(14,481,043
|)
|$
|(31,590,582
|)
|$
|(51,382,417
|)
|LOSS PER ORDINARY SHARE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.15
|)
|LOSS PER EQUIVALENT ADS - AFTER THE ADS RATIO CHANGE
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.66
|)
|$
|(1.04
|)
|$
|(2.40
|)
|$
|(3.68
|)
|Weighted-average number of ordinary shares in the computation of basic loss per ordinary share
|348,028,867
|348,723,365
|325,684,272
|348,723,365
|Weighted-average number of equivalent ADS in the computation of basic loss per ADS – after the ADS Ratio Change
|13,921,155
|13,948,935
|13,027,371
|13,948,935
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN) is a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients. ASLAN is developing eblasakimab, a potential first-in-class antibody targeting the IL-13 receptor in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) with the potential to improve upon current biologics used to treat allergic disease. Eblasakimab is being investigated in a global Phase 2b trial of moderate-to-severe AD patients with topline readout expected in early July 2023. ASLAN is also developing farudodstat, a potent oral inhibitor of the enzyme DHODH, as a potential first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata (AA) and plans to initiate a proof-of-concept trial in 2Q 2023. ASLAN has teams in San Mateo, California, and in Singapore. For additional information please visit the website or follow ASLAN on LinkedIn.
Forward looking statements
This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the management of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited and/or its affiliates (the "Company"). These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company’s business strategy and clinical development plans; the Company’s plans to develop and commercialize eblasakimab and farudodstat; the safety and efficacy of eblasakimab and farudodstat; the Company’s plans and expected timing with respect to clinical trials, clinical trial enrolment and clinical trial results for eblasakimab and farudodstat; the potential of eblasakimab as a first-in-class treatment for atopic dermatitis and of farudodstat as a first-in-class treatment for alopecia areata; the Company’s cash runway; and the potential to receive up an additional $80 million if all purchase warrants being issued in connection with the Purchase Agreement are fully exercised. The Company’s estimates, projections and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and expectations of future events and trends, which affect or may affect the Company’s business, strategy, operations, or financial performance, and inherently involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of many risks and uncertainties, which include, unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical or clinical studies; clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrolment rates that are lower than expected; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia and bank failures on the Company’s business and the global economy; general market conditions; changes in the competitive landscape; and the Company’s ability to obtain sufficient financing to fund its strategic and clinical development plans. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements are described in the Company’s US Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports (Commission File No. 001- 38475), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2023. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “might,” “could,” “will,” “aim,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “plan,” or the negative of those terms, and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements. Estimates, projections, and other forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made, and, except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or review any estimate, projection, or forward-looking statement.
ASLAN Media and IR contacts
|
Emma Thompson
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6206 7350
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
|
Ashley R. Robinson
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577
Email: arr@lifesciadvisors.com