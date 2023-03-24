Nurse.org Announces Winners of Annual, Peer-Nominated and Voted ICON Awards

The Nurse.org community voted Jonathan V. Llamas, DNP, RN-BC, PMHNP-BC, PHN as Nurse Leader of The Year and Nurse ICON of The Year

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Nurse.org, the largest website and community of nurses online, announced the six category winners as well as the ultimate ICON for its annual Nurse ICON Awards. The Nurse.org community nominated and then voted for the winners in six different categories, and also selected Dr. Jonathan V. Llamas, DNP, PMHNP-BC as the ultimate Nurse ICON of the Year.

The 2023 Nurse ICON award winners include:

Nurse ICON of the Year - Dr. Jonathan V. Llamas , a DNP and Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner based in Los Angeles, CA (@drjonathanvllamas)

, DNP, PMHNP-BC Most Inspirational Nurse - Brandy Pinkerton, RN , a NICU, PICU, Flight and Travel Nurse Educator and mentor based in Whitefish, MT (@travnurse101)

, a NICU, PICU, Flight and Travel Nurse Educator and mentor based in (@travnurse101) Nurse Creator of The Year - Kathleen B., BSN, RN, a Med-Surg and ICU Nurse (@nursekathleengreen)

Nurse Innovator of The Year - Spencer Jones , BSN, RN, an entrepreneur, inventor of SafeBreak Vascular and BVAD, and CTO and VP of Sales at Lapovations, currently based in Fayetteville, AR.

, BSN, RN, an entrepreneur, inventor of SafeBreak Vascular and BVAD, and CTO and VP of Sales at Lapovations, currently based in New Nurse Go-Getter - Kristine Tuttle , BSN, RN, creator of Nursing School Study Guides and currently based in Eastport, NY (@nurseinthemaking)

, BSN, RN, creator of Nursing School Study Guides and currently based in (@nurseinthemaking) Nursing Student To Watch - Alexis Heal , a nursing student concurrently earning an ADN-BSN at City College of San Francisco and San Francisco State University (@alexis_heal)

"We are thrilled that the nursing community recognized and voted for so many influential and inspiring nurses, both experienced and new to the profession," said Alice Benjamin, APRN, MSN, ACNS-BC, FNP-B, CCRN, CEN, CV-BC, Chief Nursing Officer and Correspondent for [Nurse.org. "The future of nursing is very bright with these leaders."

The Nurse ICON and Nurse Leader of the year, Dr. Jonathan V. Llamas, uses his platform to educate, inspire, and advocate for the importance of mental health care. In addition, he is the West Coast University Alumni Chapter President where he helps empower future nurses to realize their full potential. He said of receiving the award, "it is a celebration of the amazing work that nurses do each and every day and I'm just grateful for the opportunity to be able to continue to inspire and empower others to see the best in themselves."

Nurse.org's community nominated more than 150 nurse ICONs in six categories during November and December 2022. In January and February 2023, nearly 7,500 nurses voted for their favorite ICONs. All winners received a monetary award and plaque, and will be featured on the Nurse.org website, social channels, and award-winning "Ask Nurse Alice" podcast. Jonathan will be honored by the Boston Red Sox during the pregame ceremony presented by Nurse.org at Nurse Appreciation Night on May 17, 2023.

