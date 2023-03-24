If a recession hits, Canadians worry that fraud will be worse than the pandemic - a concern expressed by most Canadians in a new survey

There were 1,954 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,264 in the last 365 days.
More than one-third of adults under 35 believe fraud is something that happens to others, but not to them
TORONTO, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - While fraudsters ramped up their efforts during the pandemic, many Canadians feel it will only get worse if a recession hits. According to the 2023 RBC Fraud Prevention Month Poll, 42% of Canadians think it will be harder to spot scams during a recession than in the pandemic and four in five (78%) believe a recession will increase everyone's fraud risk.
The research also found that three-quarters of respondents (75%) believe it's easier to fall victim to a scam when you're struggling financially, but more than a third (36%) are simply too worried about other things to be concerned about fraud. Also, 86% of Canadians are simply tired of having to be on the lookout for scams.
"It's understandable that people have a lot on their minds and don't want to think about fraud, but scams are getting harder to spot and fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated," says Kevin Purkiss, vice president, Fraud Management, RBC. "We've seen a strong correlation between increased fraud and economic slowdowns, which means Canadians need to stay vigilant about reducing their risk."
Missing the signs of fraud is costing Canadians money
While 77% of Canadians say their first instinct is to assume every e-mail, phone call or text from a company or organization is a scam, 67% say it's harder than ever to tell when an e-mail, text or online ad is a scam. Other significant poll findings:
Apathy about fraud risk among Canadians 18-34
The majority of adult Canadians under 35 (58%) say sharing personal data online is necessary for convenience. More than half (53%) admit to sharing more information online than they should and 44% say they are quick to share personal data to get access to an offer, website, app or service. Thirty-five per cent also believe fraud is something that happens to others, but not to them, and one-third (33%) have never been worried about falling victim to a scam.
"The reality is that anyone can fall victim to a scam, even tech-savvy young Canadians," says Purkiss. "As we are online more than ever, it's especially important to be careful about the information we are sharing, as cunning criminals often look to piece together all the details to help make their scams more successful."
Purkiss adds that staying safe and protecting yourself from fraud starts with being aware of the risk and knowing how to spot the signs of a scam.
RBC provides four tips to help Canadians identify and avoid potential scams:
To learn more about how to protect yourself from fraud or how RBC works to prevent, detect and investigate fraud, please visit rbc.com/privacysecurity.
2023 RBC Fraud Prevention Month Poll
|
"Agree": All Respondents
|
CAN
|
18-34
|
BC
|
AB
|
SK/
MB
|
ON
|
QC
|
AC
|
Fraud will be worse during the
|
66 %
|
66 %
|
64 %
|
69 %
|
69 %
|
71 %
|
59 %
|
62 %
|
It will be harder to spot scams
|
42 %
|
44 %
|
42 %
|
42 %
|
40 %
|
45 %
|
37 %
|
43 %
|
The recession will increase
|
78 %
|
76 %
|
78 %
|
78 %
|
73 %
|
78 %
|
80 %
|
77 %
|
It's easier to fall victim to a
|
75 %
|
80 %
|
77 %
|
74 %
|
75 %
|
77 %
|
72 %
|
67 %
|
I am too worried about other
|
36 %
|
56 %
|
31 %
|
31 %
|
35 %
|
28 %
|
56 %
|
37 %
|
I am tired of having to be on
|
86 %
|
81 %
|
89 %
|
91 %
|
85 %
|
87 %
|
80 %
|
85 %
|
Sharing personal data online
|
52 %
|
58 %
|
55 %
|
59 %
|
52 %
|
56 %
|
46 %
|
42 %
|
I share more information online
|
40 %
|
53 %
|
38 %
|
39 %
|
42 %
|
42 %
|
37 %
|
38 %
|
I am quick to share personal
|
23 %
|
44 %
|
22 %
|
17 %
|
23 %
|
26 %
|
22 %
|
23 %
|
Fraud is something that
|
23 %
|
35 %
|
24 %
|
20 %
|
25 %
|
27 %
|
14 %
|
27 %
|
I have never been worried
|
26 %
|
33 %
|
29 %
|
21 %
|
29 %
|
27 %
|
23 %
|
28 %
|
My first instinct is to assume
|
77 %
|
74 %
|
79 %
|
83 %
|
72 %
|
81 %
|
69 %
|
77 %
|
It is harder than ever to tell
|
67 %
|
58 %
|
72 %
|
69 %
|
67 %
|
66 %
|
63 %
|
68 %
|
I am concerned that I'm
|
32 %
|
40 %
|
30 %
|
23 %
|
27 %
|
32 %
|
40 %
|
30 %
|
I worry that it will be harder to
|
71 %
|
74 %
|
75 %
|
71 %
|
75 %
|
74 %
|
62 %
|
72 %
|
I have been a victim of fraud or
|
23 %
|
21 %
|
21 %
|
28 %
|
20 %
|
22 %
|
25 %
|
17 %
|
Fraudsters have gained
|
18 %
|
22 %
|
14 %
|
18 %
|
17 %
|
17 %
|
25 %
|
11 %
|
I have lost money in a scam
|
14 %
|
14 %
|
13 %
|
15 %
|
9 %
|
14 %
|
16 %
|
13 %
|
Average total amount lost to
|
$400
|
$400
|
$500
|
$1,000
|
$200
|
$300
|
$500
|
$300
|
Lost more than $10,000 to
|
6 %
|
N/A
|
13 %
|
16 %
|
10 %
|
3 %
|
4 %
|
N/A
About the survey
These are the findings of a survey commissioned by RBC and conducted from February 15-17, 2023 among a nationally representative sample of n=1,504 Canadian adults (18+), balanced and weighted on age, gender, region and education. The sample also included a boost of n=500 Canadians aged 65+. For comparison purposes only, a sample of this size would yield a margin of error of ± 2.5 percentage points at a 95% confidence level. The survey was offered in both English and French.
About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.
We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.
SOURCE RBC Royal BankView original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c2374.html