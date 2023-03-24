Global Cybersecurity Services Market Analysis/Forecasts Report 2023: $158.4 Billion by 2030 - Rising Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Cybersecurity Services

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cybersecurity Services Market by Type, Organization Size, Security Type, Sector (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, IT & Telecommunications, and Other Sectors) - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cybersecurity services market is projected to reach USD 158.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The growth of the cybersecurity services market is driven by the growing significance of cybersecurity services in the banking sector and rising government initiatives encouraging the adoption of cybersecurity services.

In addition, the growing need for cybersecurity services among SMEs, the increasing use of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and blockchain technologies for cyber defense, and the development of smart infrastructure are expected to create market growth opportunities.

In 2023, the professional services segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing demand for comprehensive identification, assessment, and management of security across enterprise systems, and the rising need for support & maintenance, integration, training, consulting, and advisory, penetration testing services. However, the managed services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2023, the large enterprises segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the strong IT infrastructure of large enterprises and the availability of skilled IT personnel to manage cybersecurity services platforms.

Furthermore, large enterprises have a stable financial backup and can easily procure customized cybersecurity services. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2023, the network security segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global cybersecurity services market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the rising adoption of network services and an increase in the number of malware attacks on enterprise networks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global cybersecurity services market. North America's large market share is attributed to the increase in government initiatives promoting cybersecurity across the region, increasing cyberattacks on IoT devices, the introduction of government laws to improve IoT cybersecurity, and regional market players' efforts to provide application scanning services for municipal agencies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Significance of Cybersecurity Services in the Banking Sector

Government Initiatives Encouraging the Adoption of Cybersecurity Service

Restraints

Shortage of Trained Professionals

Opportunities

Growing Need for Cybersecurity Services Among SMEs

Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Blockchain Technologies for Cyber Defense

Development of Smart Infrastructure

Challenges

Misconceptions Regarding Cybersecurity Services

Vulnerability Issues with IoT Devices

Trends

Rising Adoption of Cloud Security Services Among Businesses

Regulatory Analysis

