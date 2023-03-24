Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.73% from 2022 to 2027; Arcor Group, Mars Inc., Ferrero International S.A., and The Hershey Co. among top players - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global jelly candies (gummies) market size is estimated to increase by USD 1,454.74 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.73%. Technavio has segmented the market based on the product (sugar-based and sugar-free), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). A few prominent vendors that offer jelly candies (gummies) in the market are Albanese Confectionery Group Inc., Arcor Group, AUGUST STORCK KG, Bazooka Candy Brands, Cloetta AB, Decoria Confectionery Co. Ltd., Ferrero International S.A., Giant Gummy Bears, HARIBO GmbH and Co. KG, House of Candy, Jelly Belly Candy Co., Mars Inc., Mederer GmbH, Mondelez International Inc., Nestle SA, Perfetti Van Melle Group BV, The Hershey Co., Wowo Group, YILDIZ HOLDING, and Yupi Indo Jelly Gum Corp. and others.
The market in focus is segmented based on product type by sugar-based jelly candies (gummies) and sugar-free jelly candies (gummies).
The sugar-based segment is a major contributor to the global jelly candies (gummies) market during the forecast period. Sugar-based gummies are usually gelatin-based chewable candies with high amounts of sugar.
They are available in different sizes and shapes. Sugar-based jelly candies (gummies) are popularly available in animal shapes like worms, teddy bears, snakes, fish, dinosaurs, dolphins, and turtles, among others.
The growing number of organized retailing outlets and the rising demand for gelatin-free organic gummies drive the growth of the segment.
Geography Overview
By geography, the global jelly candies (gummies) market is segmented into Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global jelly candies (gummies) market.
The Europe region is estimated to contribute to 35% of the market growth during the forecast period. The reasons for this growth are the rising health consciousness among consumers preferring sugar-free jelly candies (gummies).
The online sales of jelly candies (gummies) have increased due to the increasing sales of packaged food and meat products.
The growing trend of gifting and consumption of products with mixed-fruit flavors is expected to drive the regional market growth during the forecast period.
Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market – Market Dynamics
Leading Drivers –
The growing demand for organic sugar-free jelly candies (gummies) is a major driver for the market growth during the forecast period.
These are usually made from fruits and ingredients free from synthetic herbicides, fertilizers, and pesticides.
Various vendors in the global market offer organic fruit and ingredient-based jelly candies (gummies). These vendors usually provide complete product information to consumers on the packaging, which includes the list of ingredients as well as their sources.
For instance, Jelly Belly Candy Co. (Jelly Belly Candy) offers sugar-free jellybeans, gummi bears, and candy.
Key Trends –
The global jelly candies (gummies) market is influenced by the growing online retailing. E-commerce has become a popular distribution channel for the market in focus in the last decade.
Consumers find product offerings from various regional and global brands of jelly candies (gummies) on various websites.
Brand-owned online formats and pure-play e-retailers are among the various types of e-commerce portals offering jelly candies (gummies).
E-commerce vendors allow customers to collect information like the ingredients and calories, such as carbs per serving and compare various jelly candies (gummies) available on the site.
Major challenges –
The growing demand for substitute products is a major challenge impeding the growth of the global market.
The substitute products for jelly candies (gummies) are medicated and hard-boiled confectionary like marshmallows, licorice, and jellybeans. Other snacks like chips, crackers, pretzels, dry fruits, and watermelon seeds also hinder the growth of the globaFacingl market in focus.
Additionally, dark chocolates, which are perceived to be healthier options compared to milk or white variants have gained popularity in the last few years.
Hence, with the growing health-conscious population, the global market may face challenges in market growth.
What are the key data covered in this Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market report?
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the jelly candies (gummies) market between 2023 and 2027
Precise estimation of the size of the jelly candies (gummies) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
Growth of the Jjelly candies (gummies) market across Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors
Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of jelly candies (gummies) market vendors
The candy market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 56.43 billion. The increase in purchasing power of consumers is notably driving the market growth.
The confectionery marketsize in the US is expected to increase by USD 8.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.12%. Seasonal demand for confectioneries is one of the major drivers impacting the confectionery market in the US growth.
