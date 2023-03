Digital Dentistry Takes Over: Intraoral Scanners Market to Grow at 15.9% CAGR and Surpass $4.7 Billion by 2030

Intraoral-Scanners-Market- size

"Digital Dentistry: Intraoral Scanners Market Set to Transform Dental Care with 15.9% CAGR by 2030"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ๐–๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐š ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ 15.9% ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ 2021 ๐ญ๐จ 2030, ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฉ๐ซ๐ž๐๐ข๐œ๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฌ๐ฎ๐ซ๐ ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ซ๐จ๐ฆ $834.63 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2020 ๐ญ๐จ ๐š ๐ฐ๐ก๐จ๐ฉ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ $4,775.36 ๐ฆ๐ข๐ฅ๐ฅ๐ข๐จ๐ง ๐ข๐ง 2030.

๐˜›๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ต๐˜ฃ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ฌ ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜Š๐˜–๐˜๐˜๐˜‹-19 ๐˜ฉ๐˜ข๐˜ด ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฎ๐˜ฑ๐˜ข๐˜ค๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ด๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ณ๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ๐˜ต. ๐˜›๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ท๐˜ช๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ต๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜บ ๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ด๐˜ฐ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ง๐˜ถ๐˜ต๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ถ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ต๐˜ฐ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ค๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ง๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฅ๐˜ถ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ค๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ต-๐˜ฆ๐˜ง๐˜ง๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ท๐˜ฆ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ช๐˜จ๐˜ช๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜บ ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฒ๐˜ถ๐˜ช๐˜ฑ๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต, ๐˜ธ๐˜ฉ๐˜ช๐˜ค๐˜ฉ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ต๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ฏ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜บ ๐˜ฃ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฐ๐˜ด๐˜ต ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ข๐˜ญ ๐˜ด๐˜ค๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ด ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ๐˜ถ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜บ ๐˜ข๐˜ด๐˜ฑ๐˜ฆ๐˜ค๐˜ต ๐˜ฐ๐˜ง ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ณ๐˜บ ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ง๐˜ญ๐˜ฐ๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ด๐˜ฉ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜จ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜จ ๐˜ฑ๐˜ฐ๐˜ต๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต๐˜ช๐˜ข๐˜ญ๐˜ด ๐˜ฃ๐˜บ ๐˜ง๐˜ถ๐˜ณ๐˜ต๐˜ฉ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ฎ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฏ๐˜ต ๐˜ง๐˜ณ๐˜ฐ๐˜ฎ ๐˜ฎ๐˜ข๐˜ช๐˜ฏ ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ข๐˜ฌ๐˜ฆ๐˜ฉ๐˜ฐ๐˜ญ๐˜ฅ๐˜ฆ๐˜ณ๐˜ด ๐˜ข๐˜ฏ๐˜ฅ ๐˜ช๐˜ฏ๐˜ท๐˜ฆ๐˜ด๐˜ต๐˜ฐ๐˜ณ๐˜ด.

In the ever-evolving field of dentistry, intraoral scanners (IOS) are a game-changer. These cutting-edge devices utilize advanced optical technology to capture precise 3D images of dental arches, prepared teeth, and implant scanbodies. By projecting a light source onto the object to be scanned and capturing images of the dentogingival tissues, these devices generate point clouds that are processed by sophisticated software to create stunning 3D surface models. Orthodontists and other dental professionals rely on intraoral scanners to capture highly detailed 3D images of the teeth and soft tissue in the intraoral areas. These images are of unparalleled quality when compared to traditional approaches, resulting in superior treatment outcomes and a more seamless patient experience. With intraoral scanners, dentistry is truly at the forefront of technological innovation.

The aging population worldwide is increasing exponentially, leading to a rise in various health issues, including oral health disorders and conditions such as edentulism and tooth loss or decay. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is estimated that by 2060, people aged 65 years or older will increase to 92.0 million. Given that this demographic is particularly susceptible to oral health issues, the demand for intraoral scanners is expected to rise in developed and developing economies alike. It is estimated that approximately 25% of adults aged 60 years and older do not have any natural teeth, highlighting the need for advanced dental technologies like intraoral scanners.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ค๐ž๐ฒ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐š๐ญ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ข๐ฌ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž,

1. 3Shape A/S

2. Align Technology

3. Condor Technologies NV

4. Densys3D

5. Dental Wings

6. Dentsply Sirona

7. Envista Holdings

8. Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology

9. Midmark Corporation and Planmeca OY

โ€ƒ๐ˆ๐ง๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐จ๐ซ๐š๐ฅ ๐’๐œ๐š๐ง๐ง๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐‘๐ž๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ ๐‡๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ฅ๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ญ๐ฌ

The intraoral scanners market is segmented by brand and end-user. The top brands in the market include Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and others. The market is also segmented by end-user, including hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Cadent iTero is one of the leading brands in the market, offering advanced intraoral scanners with superior image quality and accuracy. The brand is known for its innovative technology that allows for easy and efficient scanning of the oral cavity, making it a popular choice among dental professionals.

Another popular brand in the intraoral scanners market is 3M ESPE Lava COS, which offers a range of scanning solutions designed for high-precision and high-quality imaging. Its scanners are widely used in dental clinics and hospitals, as they offer fast and accurate scanning of the oral cavity, enabling dentists to make informed treatment decisions.

CEREC is another well-known brand in the intraoral scanners market, offering cutting-edge technology that allows for quick and easy scanning of the oral cavity. Its scanners are designed to be user-friendly, making them a popular choice among dental professionals who are new to intraoral scanning.

E4D is another popular brand in the market, offering a range of scanning solutions for dental professionals. Its scanners are known for their high-quality images and efficient scanning process, enabling dentists to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment plans to their patients.

TRIOS is also a popular brand in the intraoral scanners market, offering a range of scanning solutions designed for high-quality imaging and efficient scanning. Its scanners are widely used in dental clinics and hospitals around the world, making it a popular choice among dental professionals.

The market for intraoral scanners is also segmented by end-user, with hospitals and dental clinics being the primary users of these devices. Dental clinics are the largest end-user segment, as these scanners are widely used in dental practices for diagnosis and treatment planning.

๐๐ฒ ๐‘๐ž๐ ๐ข๐จ๐ง

North America is a significant market for intraoral scanners, with the United States being the largest market in the region. The high prevalence of oral health disorders, coupled with an aging population, is driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe is also a significant market for intraoral scanners, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the major markets in the region. The increasing prevalence of oral health disorders and the rising demand for advanced dental technologies are driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for intraoral scanners, with countries such as China, Japan, and India being the major markets in the region. The growing geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about oral health are driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the market.

