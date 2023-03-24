Digital Dentistry Takes Over: Intraoral Scanners Market to Grow at 15.9% CAGR and Surpass $4.7 Billion by 2030

Intraoral-Scanners-Market- size

"Digital Dentistry: Intraoral Scanners Market Set to Transform Dental Care with 15.9% CAGR by 2030"

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 15.9% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2021 𝐭𝐨 2030, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 $834.63 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2020 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐰𝐡𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 $4,775.36 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2030.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘰𝘶𝘵𝘣𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘬 𝘰𝘧 𝘊𝘖𝘝𝘐𝘋-19 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵. 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘢𝘭𝘴𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘥𝘶𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘴𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘵-𝘦𝘧𝘧𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘥𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘱𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘯 𝘮𝘢𝘺 𝘣𝘰𝘰𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘤𝘢𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘤𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘭𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘦𝘯𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘦𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭𝘴 𝘣𝘺 𝘧𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘳𝘴.

In the ever-evolving field of dentistry, intraoral scanners (IOS) are a game-changer. These cutting-edge devices utilize advanced optical technology to capture precise 3D images of dental arches, prepared teeth, and implant scanbodies. By projecting a light source onto the object to be scanned and capturing images of the dentogingival tissues, these devices generate point clouds that are processed by sophisticated software to create stunning 3D surface models. Orthodontists and other dental professionals rely on intraoral scanners to capture highly detailed 3D images of the teeth and soft tissue in the intraoral areas. These images are of unparalleled quality when compared to traditional approaches, resulting in superior treatment outcomes and a more seamless patient experience. With intraoral scanners, dentistry is truly at the forefront of technological innovation.

The aging population worldwide is increasing exponentially, leading to a rise in various health issues, including oral health disorders and conditions such as edentulism and tooth loss or decay. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, it is estimated that by 2060, people aged 65 years or older will increase to 92.0 million. Given that this demographic is particularly susceptible to oral health issues, the demand for intraoral scanners is expected to rise in developed and developing economies alike. It is estimated that approximately 25% of adults aged 60 years and older do not have any natural teeth, highlighting the need for advanced dental technologies like intraoral scanners.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞,

1. 3Shape A/S

2. Align Technology

3. Condor Technologies NV

4. Densys3D

5. Dental Wings

6. Dentsply Sirona

7. Envista Holdings

8. Guangdong Launca Medical Device Technology

9. Midmark Corporation and Planmeca OY

𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The intraoral scanners market is segmented by brand and end-user. The top brands in the market include Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series, and others. The market is also segmented by end-user, including hospitals, dental clinics, and others.

Cadent iTero is one of the leading brands in the market, offering advanced intraoral scanners with superior image quality and accuracy. The brand is known for its innovative technology that allows for easy and efficient scanning of the oral cavity, making it a popular choice among dental professionals.

Another popular brand in the intraoral scanners market is 3M ESPE Lava COS, which offers a range of scanning solutions designed for high-precision and high-quality imaging. Its scanners are widely used in dental clinics and hospitals, as they offer fast and accurate scanning of the oral cavity, enabling dentists to make informed treatment decisions.

CEREC is another well-known brand in the intraoral scanners market, offering cutting-edge technology that allows for quick and easy scanning of the oral cavity. Its scanners are designed to be user-friendly, making them a popular choice among dental professionals who are new to intraoral scanning.

E4D is another popular brand in the market, offering a range of scanning solutions for dental professionals. Its scanners are known for their high-quality images and efficient scanning process, enabling dentists to provide accurate diagnoses and treatment plans to their patients.

TRIOS is also a popular brand in the intraoral scanners market, offering a range of scanning solutions designed for high-quality imaging and efficient scanning. Its scanners are widely used in dental clinics and hospitals around the world, making it a popular choice among dental professionals.

The market for intraoral scanners is also segmented by end-user, with hospitals and dental clinics being the primary users of these devices. Dental clinics are the largest end-user segment, as these scanners are widely used in dental practices for diagnosis and treatment planning.

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

North America is a significant market for intraoral scanners, with the United States being the largest market in the region. The high prevalence of oral health disorders, coupled with an aging population, is driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the market.

Europe is also a significant market for intraoral scanners, with countries such as Germany, France, and the United Kingdom being the major markets in the region. The increasing prevalence of oral health disorders and the rising demand for advanced dental technologies are driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the presence of key players in the region is contributing to the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing market for intraoral scanners, with countries such as China, Japan, and India being the major markets in the region. The growing geriatric population, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness about oral health are driving the growth of the market in this region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of advanced dental technologies and the presence of key players in the region are contributing to the growth of the market.

