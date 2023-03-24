Water management: Advocacy in New York for Decentralized Cooperation Involving Local Authorities

MOROCCO, March 24 - The President of the Moroccan Association of Presidents of Communal Councils (AMPCC), President of the Tangier Communal Council, Mounir Lymouri, pleaded in New York for a decentralized cooperation with and between local governments in sustainable development, including in issues related to water management.

Speaking at the Local and Regional Governments Day organized within the UN Water Conference (22-24 March), Lymouri expressed the Moroccan local authorities' readiness to strengthen cooperation relations in this field with stakeholders in Africa and elsewhere.

He cited, in this context, the African Support Fund for International Decentralized Cooperation of local authorities, established by the Ministry of Interior.

This support mechanism for South-South cooperation, both bilaterally and multilaterally, reflects Morocco’s commitment to the international effort to address the water problem in the context of an active and effective solidarity, he said at this meeting organized by United Cities and Local Governments (UCLG).

The speaker also highlighted the place enjoyed by Morocco in South-South cooperation and decentralized in Africa, stressing the AMPCC’s responsible membership, including in the context of the activities of Cities and Local Governments UCLG-World and UCLG-Africa, and this in accordance with the commitments of Moroccan local authorities on the implementation of the 2030 UN Agenda for development and the 2063 Agenda of the African Union.

MAP: 23 March 2023