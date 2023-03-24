Maryland State Police Investigating Multi-Vehicle Crash In Worcester County

March 24, 2023

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle suspected impaired driving crash in Worcester County.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., troopers from the Berlin Barrack responded to Maryland Route 589 at Adkins Spur Road in Berlin, Maryland for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2011 Honda CRV, driven by Shannon Handy, 43, of Selbyville, Delaware, was traveling south on Route 589. A 2008 Ford F-150 truck, driven by Antonio Aguilar, 42, of Berlin, Maryland, was attempting to make a left turn onto northbound Route 589 from Adkins Spur Road. While attempting the turn, the Ford truck crashed into with the Honda CRV in the southbound lane of MD Rt. 589.

Handy was flown by Maryland State Police helicopter to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for treatment of her injuries. A 41-year-old female passenger was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital for treatment of her injuries. Aguilar was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of alcohol. Aguilar was transported to the Berlin Barrack for processing. The Worcester County State’s Attorney’s Office has been notified of the details of the investigation and additional charges are pending in this case.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation into this case. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration, along with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, assisted with road closures and traffic control following the crash. Route 589 was closed for approximately for approximately four hours following the crash.

The crash remains under investigation…

