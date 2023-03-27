Cleverik digital transformation team

Cleverik - digital transformation company from Ukraine expands into USA providing CRM & workflow automation services

USA, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleverik, an international provider of digital transformation services from Ukraine, announced today its expansion into new international markets - USA and Asia. With expertise in CRM implementation, business process automation and sales & marketing solutions, Cleverik serves a wide range of industries, including banking, FMCG distribution, logistics, manufacturing and more.

Over 14 years Cleverik has provided excellent IT services to clients in more than 10 countries around the world and has completed more than 50+ big enterprise CRM projects. By utilizing modern software platforms, Cleverik transforms key workflows, communication channels, and business models to increase business agility and competitiveness.

Cleverik's innovative solutions, implemented on no-code IT platforms such as Creatio, Salesforce, and Microsoft, have helped clients streamline their operations, increase efficiency, and improve customer experiences. With a proven track record of success, Cleverik is well-positioned to meet the ever-changing demands of the digital landscape.

"Cleverik is excited to announce our expansion into new international markets," said the company's CEO Alex Gerashchenko. "As an expert in digital transformation, we are committed to helping organizations in various industries achieve their business objectives through innovative solutions and unparalleled customer service."

Cleverik's international expansion comes at a time when businesses worldwide are seeking to adapt to the rapidly changing digital landscape. With a team of experienced professionals and a deep understanding of the latest technologies, Cleverik is well-positioned to help organizations navigate these challenges and achieve their goals.

To learn more about Cleverik's digital transformation services and how they can help your organization, visit their website at www.cleverik.com