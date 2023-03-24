‘Reinvent’ – EU4Youth supports the first upcycling studio in Moldova

The first upcycling studio in the Republic of Moldova has been founded by Romanița Alexeev, a young woman from Chișinău who launched this social venture after participating in the EU4Youth – Social Innovation Impact project financed by the European Union.

Reinvent was inspired by the desire to save and recycle the many good things that often end up in the rubbish. It is a place where creative reinventors stir their imagination and give fabulous new lives to old objects.

Romanița Alexeev The first upcycling studio in the Republic of Moldova ‘Reinvent’ ‘Reinvent’ is a place where creative reinventors stir their imagination and give fabulous new lives to old objects The jackets transform into eco-chic bags ‘Reinvent’ showroom

Romanița was actively looking for opportunities to implement her idea when she came across information about the EU4Youth project. After completing a social entrepreneurship training, she entered the Accelerator of Social Enterprises Competition and won a grant of €7,500.

The young woman was really inspired by the training: “When I understood what social entrepreneurship consisted of, I simply didn’t want to deal with anything else, and so I followed that path.” She stresses just how important EU4Youth’s support has been for her: “Without the EU4Youth grant, I don’t think I could have put such an idea into practice. Also, thanks to the grant I was able to rent a premises, and I could purchase a lot of electrical and manual tools, with the help of which I am able to process different materials.”

Reinvent is a social enterprise, which means that, compared to a classic business, it was founded with a mission – to bring change for the better; and the profit is the tool by which this change is possible.

“Having the legal status of a social enterprise is a guarantee for me that, in carrying out my entrepreneurial activity, I will not deviate from the principles and human values ​​that are extremely important to me and that are at the core of social entrepreneurship. For me, the idea of ​​working to generate ‘good’ in the world makes me happy, motivates me, and basically gives meaning to my life,” says Romanița Alexeev.

Reinvent is a place created with people, nature and animals in mind Tyres became colourful pet beds Recycled materials Romanița entered the Accelerator of Social Enterprises Competition and won a grant

Reinvent is a place carefully created with people, nature and animals in mind, a place where we are invited to discover the joy that can come from the creative transformation of used objects. Romanița’s idea consists in processing used or defective – or simply unwanted – objects using the upcycling method. Through reconditioning or restyling, they can be reintroduced into circulation.

Tyres become colourful pet beds, old furniture and decorations turn into unique pieces, jackets transform into eco-chic bags, cans act as spectacular decorations or are repurposed as the raw material for practical tools. These are just some of the examples of how Reinvent helps its customers to save money, enjoy a different kind of ‘new’ and have a sustainable lifestyle.

Another social aspect of this enterprise is creating jobs for vulnerable people (those with physical or mental disabilities) who find it harder to fit into the labour market. “I would very much like to contribute to improving the quality of their lives,” says Romanița.

The EU4Youth – Social Innovation Impact project worked to connect young entrepreneurs from Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, and to help them to develop their capacity, as well as to support the establishment of a favourable ecosystem for social entrepreneurship in Moldova, Ukraine and Romania.