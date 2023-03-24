European Council: EU to increase collective pressure on Russia

The European Union will increase collective pressure on Russia, including through possible further restrictive measures, and continue working on the oil price cap together with partners, the European Council said in its conclusions on Ukraine. The Council gathered in Brussels on 23 March.

The European Council reiterated its resolute condemnation of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, which constitutes a manifest violation of the UN Charter, and recalled the European Union’s unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders and its inherent right of self-defence against Russian aggression.

The European Union will continue to provide strong political, economic, financial, humanitarian and military support, especially increasing its efforts to help meet Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs.

The European Union remains committed to supporting Ukraine’s repair, recovery, and reconstruction, in coordination with international partners, and will support establishing an international mechanism to register the damage that Russia has inflicted. It will support the use of Russia’s frozen and immobilised assets for Ukraine’s reconstruction.

The European Council underlined the importance and urgency of stepping up efforts to ensure effective implementation of sanctions at European and national level. It also invited the Council of the European Union and the Commission to strengthen all necessary enforcement instruments and to develop, together with Member States, a fully coordinated approach to effectively prevent and counter circumvention in and by third countries.

The EU will also intensify its work with partners to counter false Russian narratives and disinformation about the war.

The European Union will continue to provide all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova, including to strengthen the country’s resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilising activities by external actors, as well as support on its accession path to the European Union. The European Council invites the Commission to present a support package ahead of its next meeting.

The European Council condemned the continued military support for Russia’s war of aggression provided by Iran and Belarus. It urged all countries not to provide material or other support for Russia’s war of aggression.

