EAST ARE’ARE CONSTITUENTS ACKNOWLEDGE AWARENESS ON CDF, MRD MANDATES

Constituents of East Are’are Constituency (EAC) has acknowledged the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for reaching out with awareness on the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) program and the mandates of the ministry.

This was after MRD officers conducted series of awareness talks at communities in the constituency about the purpose of CDF, roles and functions of the ministry and how it collaborates with EAC office to deliver services to improving social and economic livelihood of constituents.

A three-member team from the ministry have visited the constituency from 17th-23th March 2023 on a monitoring activity on the CDF funded projects and used the opportunity to inform and educate constituents on the purpose and importance of CDF and the roles of MRD.

“This awareness is an eye opener for many of us,” Principal of Hautahe Community High School (CHS) Andrew Tahuni said.

He said such awareness is very important for our rural people to make sure they are informed and educated on the services that government continue to deliver through the CDF programme.

“Not only that but making sure our people are informed on how CDF is administered is so important because CDF is a public fund and as taxpayers, we have the right to know how it is utilized towards improving our rural livelihoods.”

He said the awareness have cleared their doubts and confusions about the CDF program adding for the first too many of their constituents have the opportunity to learn about the roles and functions of MRD and how it carries out its errands.

Other constituents also spoke highly of the important work that MRD continue to deliver towards improving social and economic livelihood of rural people across the country.

Chairman of Masupa community Zachariah Mokeoha also shared the same sentiments.

Masupa community Chairman Zachariah speaking during the awareness held at the Masupa Church hall on Monday night.

“This awareness meeting is the first of its kind to have happen here, especially on CDF. We have learned a lot from the presentations and discussions. Also, it is our first time too to learn about the important core mandates and functions of MRD,” Mr Mokeoha who spoke on behalf of his community said.

He also conveyed acknowledgment to the Permanent Secretary of MRD Dr Samson Viulu and staff for their commitment and efforts toward rural development and for making sure services are delivered to rural communities to improve their livelihood.

Mr Mokeoha then encouraged the team to continue with the good work in informing and educating the rural people on the development programmes that our government continue to deliver through the ministry, CDF program.

David Houpeo who is the secretary for Manawai zone committee also recognized the team for the awareness which he said was the first of its kind in the community.

“This awareness clarified the misperceptions we have to this CDF program.”

Most of the constituents also expressed their appreciation to the government through EAC office under the leadership of their Member of Parliament Peter Kenilorea Jr for its continuous commitment and support towards development in the constituency.

A Masupa community member speaking during the awareness.

They emphasized that the only way forward for us to realize true development is through partnership.

“Chiefs, community leaders, church leaders, youths, communities and everyone must work together. Every one of us need each other’s support to advance development in our rural areas.”

Meanwhile, team leader and Principal Monitoring & Evaluation Officer Agnes Bopi. Tanihorara thanked the communities for their time and for all the constructive contributions made during the awareness meetings.

She said the awareness programs would not be possible have it not for the cooperation and support of the communities.

She then encouraged the constituents of EAC to continue to work closely with their MP and constituency office towards the implementation of their development programmes.

The team also informed the constituents on the reforms that the ministry is undertaking towards improving the management and governance of the CDF programme.

The MRD team comprised of a leader who is the Principal Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Officer Agnes Tanihorara, Data Officer Anneth Rianafa, and a Communication & Public Relations Officer Stephen Diisango accompanied by EAC Project Officer Aliki Ha’apio.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

Some of the Masupa community members who attended the awareness talk.

MRD officer Anneth Rianafa distributing informational materials about MRD and CDF to Masupa community members during the awareness.

MRD officers delivers an awareness talk to members of Manawai community, Wednesday this week.

Some of the Manawai community members who attended the awareness at Masupa community on Wednesday 22 March, 2022.

Some of Manawai community members who attended the awareness.

– MRD Press