MOLI HOUSE OF CHIEF APPRECIATES MRD MONITORING TEAM

Moli House of Chief and Veuru Moli House of Chief has commended the National Government through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) for visiting East Guadalcanal Constituency (EGC) and assessing the Constituency Development Fund projects on the ground.

Moli House of Chief President Melgibs Topuhu said the Monitoring & Evaluation activity is a way forward for transparency and accountability purposes on CDF.

“You are doing the right thing. And as a ministry looking after the 50 constituencies in the country, it is encouraging to see you visiting our constituency and assess all the projects under the CDF program,” Topuhu told the monitoring team when they visited EGC last week.

“We have seen CDF touching the lives of our individual people and our communities, as you can see East Guadalcanal has its own challenges but with the help of CDF through our MP you can see some improvements in our communities.

“We also understand that with our huge population, CDF cannot reach everyone at the same time but through the East Guadalcanal Constituency Office hard work at least year by year CDF reached our communities,” President Topuhu said.

He further stated that Moli House of Chief and Veuru Moli House of Chief will continue to support every development program in East Guadalcanal Constituency.

“We appreciate our Member of Parliament for working together with these Houses of Chief in terms of development in our constituency,” he added.

East Guadalcanal Constituency has injected most of its CDF into its housing scheme and sanitation program, road maintenance, fisheries and agriculture programs.

“Moli House of Chief and Veuru Moli House Chief with the Gaena’alu movement will continue to thank the Government of Solomon Islands and MRD for making it possible for this kind of funding to reach our struggling rural people.

“This is the only fund that touches our lives or rural people, to help improve our living standard and livelihood and for that, we thank the government so much,” he added.

President of Moli House of Chief Melgibs Topuhu making his statements.

The MRD Communication and Public Relations Unit officer Andrew Fanasia Jr also briefed the chiefs on some of the significant reforms that MRD is currently undertaking.

Mr Fanasia briefly touched on Solomon Islands Constituency Development (SICD) Policy 2023-2032, a key policy framework that will lead to the amendment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Act 2013 and regulations.

The Chiefs affirmed that this was the right step towards rural development and said they support MRD going forward with the policy.

MRD M&E Team Leader Timoly Carter also encouraged East Guadalcanal Constituents to look after their assets provided under CDF.

She appreciated their MP and Constituency Officer for their working together with the chiefs and community leaders in making sure CDF reached their people in the rural areas.

Ms Carter also thanked the People’s Republic of China (PRC) for supporting the CDF program under MRD.

CDF is a programme of the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) and is implemented by the 50 constituencies in the country through the Ministry of Rural Development (MRD) purposely to improve the social and economic livelihoods of all Solomon Islanders.

Peoples Republic of China (PRC) is the only donor partner providing CDF support to the Solomon Islands Government since 2019 – 2022.

MRD is fully committed to see that all rural Solomon Islanders become meaningfully participated in development activities to improve their social and economic livelihoods.

MRD M&E Team Leader Timoly Carter (White shirt) and MRD Data Officer Marjery Pita interviewing some women at Saqasere and Oa village in East Guadalcanal Constituency.

– MRD Press