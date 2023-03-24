Tourism: New Offer Based on Thematic Sectors in Line with Demand - Gov't Spokesperson

MOROCCO, March 24 - The strategic tourism roadmap proposes a new offer allowing to pass from the logic of the Destination Morocco to thematic fields in conformity with the requested tourist products, the Minister Delegate in charge of Relations with the Parliament, Government Spokesperson, Mustapha Baitas said Thursday in Rabat.

Among these thematic sectors are ''Ocean Waves'' which aims to make Morocco a flagship destination for water sports, the ''Nature, Trekking and Hiking'', focused on the development of structured experiences and the ''City break'' which aims to consolidate the position of the Kingdom as a destination for short term travel with an urban destination, said Baitas in response to questions from journalists at a press briefing held at the end of the weekly Council of Government meeting.

This tourism offer also includes the "Beach and sun", to strengthen the existing seaside offer in the Kingdom, as well as adventures in the desert and oasis, to double the offer of travel in the Sahara, added the minister, noting that it also includes "business tourism" which focuses on enshrining Morocco’s place as a major destination for meetings, conferences and fairs, and "cultural trails" related to the multiplication of unusual experiences to immerse in the heart of the Kingdom’s heritage.

In addition, the new channels include "domestic tourism - Seaside", to stimulate the development of domestic tourism around summer activities in accordance with demand, as well as "domestic tourism - Nature and discovery", which aims to develop new experiences tailored to the needs and budget of local tourism, said the Minister.

As for the cross-cutting sectors to develop intangible heritage, part of this project, they are about gastronomy and local products, festivals and moussems, sustainable development, crafts and local know-how, as well as alternative housing, said Baitas, adding that these sectors are focused on promoting the Moroccan offer.

MAP: 23 March 2023