Aker BP ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting

FORNEBU, Norway, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual general meeting of Aker BP ASA will be held on Friday 14 April 2023 at 09:00 CEST.

The meeting will be conducted as a virtual meeting only, accessible online via Lumi AGM. All shareholders will be able to participate in the meeting, vote and ask questions from smartphones, tablets or desktop devices. For further information regarding electronic participation, please refer to the guide available at www.akerbp.com/general-meeting.

Please find the following documents attached:

All documents to be processed in the meeting are also available at www.akerbp.com/general-meeting.

Contacts:

Ole-Johan Faret, Press Spokesman, tel.: +47 402 24 217
Tore Langballe, VP Communications, tel.: +47 907 77 841
Kjetil Bakken, VP Investor Relations, tel.: +47 91 889 889

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aker-bp-asa-notice-of-annual-general-meeting-301780676.html

SOURCE Aker BP ASA

