Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty Names The Heather Sakers Team as Top Producing Team in Kitty Hawk.

KITTY HAWK, N.C., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty was proud to recently announce The Heather Sakers Team as their Top Producing Team for the Kitty Hawk office.

Based on total sales volume for the year, this accolade was earned by The Heather Sakers Team for achieving $33 Million in sales volume for 2022.

The team was honored at the firm's Annual Awards Luncheon, held recently at The Blue Point restaurant in Duck. Heather and her team also earned the Coldwell Banker International President's Circle Team Award, an esteemed honor given to the top 14% of all sales associate/representative teams worldwide.

The Heather Sakers Team consists of team leader, Heather Sakers, along with team members Ann Taylor Lusk and Charles Gill. Heather Sakers is ranked #15 out of 682 Selling agents in the Outer Banks Association of Realtors MLS*.

"We are so honored to be named the Team of the Year in the Kitty Hawk office for the 2nd year in a row! From handling complicated negotiations with integrity to applying the right execution with each property, it is our top priority to make every real estate transaction seamless for our clients. 2022 was a year of problem solving requiring a deep understanding of our local market combined with a lot of hustle. We also had a little bit of fun making beach house dreams come true!

We are beyond thankful to get the opportunity to do what we do every day on this beautiful island and could not have earned this achievement without the trust of our amazing clients, friends, and family, and the hard work of our co-broke agents, inspectors, insurance providers, appraisers, closing attorneys, and all the contractors we rely on to get our clients to the closing table!

With our 40 closings, and with the generous company match by Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, we are delighted that we were also able to give back to our community by donating over $10,000 to local Outer Banks charitable organizations.

We cannot wait to dive into 2023 and help our clients accomplish all their OBX real estate goals!" says Heather.

"Heather and her team always make even the toughest of transactions look seamless. In addition to their strong marketing skills, they also excel in negotiating the best deal on behalf of their clients. They never see obstacles, only solutions, and they communicate this clearly to all parties involved. Between the dedication and transparency to their clients, it is no wonder this is such a well-run, successful team," says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty:

Family owned and operated for over three decades, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers across the entire Outer Banks and northeastern North Carolina. Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty's dynamic team has earned a reputation as a premier real estate firm thanks to their local expertise and commitment to utilizing the latest technology. With the resources and support of a worldwide brand like Coldwell Banker, one of the most influential real estate franchises in the world, it is not surprising that Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has sold the most real estate in the Outer Banks for 9 consecutive years. Continuing to lead the Outer Banks market, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty was also the top selling firm in sales volume for 2022.

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS MLS 1.1.22 – 12.31.22

Media Contact

Pamela Smith, Coldwell banker Seaside Realty, 252-255-6504, pam@cbseaside.com

SOURCE Coldwell banker Seaside Realty