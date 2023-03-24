Flash News: OKX Expands Web3 Ecosystem with zkSync Era

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the world-leading cryptocurrency platform, has issued updates for the week of March 20, 2023.

OKX Web3 Wallet Integrates with zkSync Era

OKX has further expanded its Web3 ecosystem with the integration of zkSync Era. The OKX Wallet web extension is now fully integrated in the platform, enabling users to view and trade their crypto on zkSync Era in the OKX Mobile App and OKX Wallet Web Extension.

zkSync Era is a Zero Knowledge (ZK) rollup that supports EVM compatibility for the Ethereum blockchain. The primary benefit of zkSync Era is that developers who have created EVM dApps can port to zkSync Era effortlessly and realize significantly lower gas fees and more transactions per second while inheriting Ethereum's security and decentralization.

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com



About OKX

OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for investors and professional traders everywhere, OKX's crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume and is trusted by more than 50 million users.

OKX's leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet , which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.

OKX partners with a number of the world's top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.