Innovative OB/GYN Dr. Victoria Mondloch to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WAUKESHA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ --

WAUKESHA, WI - Victoria J Mondloch is a doctor who has both experience and credentials as an Internist and OB/GYN. Throughout her years of practice, she has watched her chosen discipline evolve and nearly implode, as the values and delivery models of “Western Medicine” and traditional healthcare shifted. Her desire to be a doctor, uphold her oath, and heal people never wavered though. So, Dr. Mondloch, or Dr. Vicki as many patients call her, has moved away from the larger health systems and group practices, and on to a more independent and wellness-oriented style of practice.

Wellness means different things to different people, she notes, and her version of wellness medicine is not always what a patient might expect. For this novel doctor, wellness is switching from chemical and pharmaceutical solutions to symptoms and diseases to the more natural ones. Sometimes, conventional medicine needs to be added back in, and then it becomes more like blended medicine, but still, with the best of intentions – getting more answers and helping the patients to feel and function better.

In her upcoming radio shows, Dr. Mondloch is going to talk about what a patient can expect from a wellness doctor, and what they should be getting as part of their annual exam. She recognizes that today’s patient can be more savvy than those in the past, even looking at Google for answers when they don’t feel right. Dr. Mondloch says search away, it’s not wrong, in fact it is wonderful that people learn to ask, speak up, and take a more active, partnership role in their care and wellbeing.

Dr. Mondloch notes that many doctors work on an actuarial based model, ordering this or that test when people present with certain symptoms, but that may not always get to the heart of what’s wrong. People should always come before profits, and doing real discovery is more important. For instance, a rectal exam, a term that makes many of us cringe, can be highly effective for diagnosing prostate cancer in men and bleeding problems associated with colon issues for anyone. A complete blood panel -- which the doctor says includes blood sugar and hormone level tests, calcium and different vitamin counts -- is also integral. And of course, the doctor matters, too; someone who cares, looks deeper, and won’t dismiss you because of your opinions or curiosity. Someone who is very knowledgeable and can make more autonomous decisions and get back to basic care principles – just as she does.

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Victoria Mondloch in two interviews with Jim Masters on Tuesday, March 28th at 12pm Eastern and with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, April 4th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389 or call her office directly at 262-524-9116

For more information, please visit https://rhm.care/vjmondlochmd/