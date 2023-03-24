FCC Catalyst Market Value to Reach US$ 3.9 Bn by 2031; As Rise in Demand for Refinery Products

There were 1,973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,316 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – Fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalyst decreases the activation energy in the petroleum refining process by improving the speed of chemical reactions. FCC catalysts are utilized in procedures for the conversion of hydrocarbon fractions with a high molecular weight into useful petroleum products such as gasoline and olefinic gases.
The global FCC Catalyst Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031.
FCC catalysts have helped improve the operating efficiency of the process to convert hydrocarbon fractions into petroleum products. The catalyst is used in small particles called microspheres, which contain both active components and non-zeolite components.
Some of the functions performed by FCC catalysts include dilution of zeolite function and offering improved porosity for ease of regeneration of zeolite, and maintaining stability against heat and mechanical wear.
New product launches are helping leading players to create new revenue streams and in gaining an edge over other players. In March 2021, W. R. Grace & Co-Conn. announced the launch of new FCC catalysts and additives, which have proven beneficial in cracking the hydrocarbon chains in distilled crude oil to manufacture transportation fuels such as diesel, gasoline, and petrochemicals.
Prominent FCC Catalyst Market players are collaborating with other players to expand their presence and increase revenue.
Request for a Sample PDF Report with Latest Industry Insights:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=67520
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 2.8 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 3.9 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|3.7
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|244 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Process, and Application
|Regions Covered
|North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
Key Findings of Market Study
FCC Catalyst Market - Key Drivers
FCC Catalyst Market - Regional Insights
Request for Customization:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=67520
Key Points from TOC:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Global Market Outlook
1.2. Demand Side Trends
1.3. Key Facts and Figures
1.4. Trends Impacting Market
1.5. TMR’s Growth Opportunity Wheel
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Segmentation
2.2. Key Developments
2.3. Market Definitions
2.4. Key Market Trends
2.5. Market Dynamics
15. Competition Landscape
16. Primary Research: Key Insights
17. Appendix
TOC Continued……
Buy this Premium Research Report | Immediate Delivery Available:
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=67520<ype=S
The global FCC Catalyst Market is segmented as follows:
Process
Application
Regions Covered
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com