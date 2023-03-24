Revolutionizing Injury Care: Sports Medicine Market Projected to Reach $12.8 Billion by 2030 with CAGR of 5.1%

Sports medicine market is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the Sports Medicine Market size was valued at $8520 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $12862 million by 2030, representing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2030. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of sports injuries, growing adoption of sports medicine products and therapies, and rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries are all contributing to this growth. The knee segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period, accounting for the largest share of the market in 2020.

Sports medicine is an all-encompassing field of medicine that deals with the unique health needs of athletes and individuals who engage in physical activity. This multidisciplinary specialty focuses on the treatment and prevention of sports-related injuries, as well as performance enhancement for athletes at all levels. Whether it's conditioning, injury prevention, or rehabilitation, healthcare professionals in sports medicine are dedicated to helping athletes achieve their goals while staying healthy and safe. From osteopathic manipulation to injections and other treatments, sports medicine offers a wide range of preventative measures to keep athletes at the top of their game. Ultimately, sports medicine plays a vital role in the promotion of physical fitness and the optimization of athletic performance for people of all ages and abilities.

The sports medicine market is facing some challenges, including a rise in product recalls and inadequate healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped countries. Despite these challenges, industry players are actively working to overcome these obstacles and push the field forward with innovative technologies and products. For instance, on August 25, 2021, DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, announced their plans to unveil new products and technology solutions that will set new standards of care for modern-day orthopedics during the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) annual meeting. These new products will be robotic and more personalized, representing the next generation of product innovations that will span their VELYS product portfolio, including digital surgery, hip, knee, shoulder, trauma & extremities, spine, and sports medicine. Through such advancements, the sports medicine market is poised to continue its growth trajectory and make significant strides in the years to come.

DJO Global, a leading provider of medical technologies dedicated to powering motion, has recently renewed its partnership with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers Society (PFATS). Comprised of certified athletic trainers working in professional football, PFATS will endorse specific DJO products as part of this partnership. The collaboration focuses on injury prevention through top-of-the-line bracing products and aims to raise awareness of the benefits of bracing at an early age. With this renewed partnership, DJO Global is poised to continue providing high-quality medical devices that help athletes stay safe and perform at their best, while also promoting the importance of injury prevention and the benefits of early intervention. By working closely with organizations like PFATS, DJO Global is playing a vital role in advancing the field of sports medicine and helping athletes around the world reach their full potential.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which was declared a global health crisis of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO) on January 30, 2020, has had far-reaching impacts across the world. The virus has affected over 210 countries, prompting governments to impose lockdowns and social distancing measures to prevent the collapse of healthcare systems. These measures have also resulted in restrictions on activities and elective surgeries, causing a ripple effect across various industries. The pandemic has significantly impacted supply chains, manufacturing, and distribution, due to the implementation of lockdown measures worldwide. As a result, the growth of many industries has been hindered by these unprecedented circumstances. Despite these challenges, many organizations and individuals in the field of sports medicine have risen to the occasion, leveraging technology and innovative solutions to provide athletes with the care they need to stay healthy and safe during these trying times.

The market is further divided by region, including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA).

The sports medicine market includes a range of products designed to support athletes and promote their performance and recovery. These products are categorized into several types based on their function and include body reconstruction and repair devices, body support and recovery products, body monitoring and evaluation devices, and accessories.

Body reconstruction and repair devices include implants, arthroscopy devices, fracture and ligament repair devices, prosthetic devices, and orthobiologics. These devices are used to treat injuries and support the healing process.

Body support and recovery products include thermal therapy products, brace and support devices, compression clothing, and monitoring devices. These products are used to aid in recovery, provide support, and prevent further injury.

Body monitoring and evaluation devices include cardiac monitoring and evaluation devices, respiratory monitoring and evaluation devices, hemodynamic monitoring and evaluation devices, musculoskeletal monitoring and evaluation devices, and other monitoring and evaluation devices. These devices are used to monitor athletes' health and performance, and aid in injury prevention.

The sports medicine market is also segmented by application, including knee injuries, shoulder injuries, ankle and foot injuries, back and spine injuries, elbow and wrist injuries, hip injuries, and other injuries.

