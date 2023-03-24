Long-Term Care Market to Witness Massive Growth in Years to Come

Stay up to date with Long-Term Care Market research offered by HTF MI. Check how key trends and emerging drivers are shaping this industry growth.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence published a new research document of 150+pages on” Long-Term Care Market Insights, to 2028" with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Long-Term Care market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending by leading and emerging player, however latest scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Peace Health (United States), The Ensign Group, Inc. (United States), Genesis HealthCare (United States), Barchester Healthcare (United Kingdom), Care UK (United Kingdom), HC-One (United Kingdom), Asian community care management (United States), MOE Welfare Service Co Ltd (Japan), Active Age Co., Ltd. (Japan), Four seasons health care (United Kingdom), The Leading Care Company (United Kingdom), Kingswood Court Nursing Home (United Kingdom)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Long-Term Care market to witness a CAGR of 6.7% during forecast period of 2023-2028. Global Long-Term Care Market Breakdown by Application (Old Age Adult, Disabled Adult, Other) by Type (Formally, Informally) by Offering (Independent living, Assisted living, Memory care, Skilled nursing facilities, Others) by End User (Old Age Adult, Disabled Adult, Other) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Long-Term Care market size is estimated to increase by USD 608.8 Billion at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2022E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 849.4 Billion.
Definition:
The long-term care market refers to the segment of the healthcare industry that provides services to individuals who require ongoing medical care and assistance with daily living activities due to chronic illnesses, disabilities, or aging. Long-term care services may include skilled nursing care, rehabilitation therapy, hospice care, personal care assistance, and other supportive services. The long-term care market includes various types of facilities such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities, home healthcare agencies, and adult day care centers. With the aging population and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the demand for long-term care services is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.
Market Trends:
Increased use of technology to improve the quality of care and efficiency of operations
Market Drivers:
Growing preference for home-based care among patients and families
Market Opportunities:
Collaboration with technology and pharmaceutical companies to enhance care and improve outcomes
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
The Study Explore the Product Types of Long-Term Care Market: Formally, Informally
Key Applications/end-users of Long-Term Care Market: Old Age Adult, Disabled Adult, Other
With this report you will learn:
• Who the leading players are in Long-Term Care Market?
• What you should look for in a Long-Term Care
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Long-Term Care vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
List of players profiled in this report: Peace Health (United States), The Ensign Group, Inc. (United States), Genesis HealthCare (United States), Barchester Healthcare (United Kingdom), Care UK (United Kingdom), HC-One (United Kingdom), Asian community care management (United States), MOE Welfare Service Co Ltd (Japan), Active Age Co., Ltd. (Japan), Four seasons health care (United Kingdom), The Leading Care Company (United Kingdom), Kingswood Court Nursing Home (United Kingdom)
Who should get most benefit from this report insights?
• Anyone who are directly or indirectly involved in value chain cycle of this industry and needs to be up to speed on the key players and major trends in the market for Long-Term Care
• Marketers and agencies doing their due diligence in selecting a Long-Term Care for large and enterprise level organizations
• Analysts and vendors looking for current intelligence about this dynamic marketplace.
• Competition who would like to benchmark and correlate themselves with market position and standings in current scenario.
Quick Snapshot and Extracts from TOC of Latest Edition
Overview of Long-Term Care Market
Long-Term Care Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2023-2028)
Long-Term Care Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2023-2028)
Long-Term Care Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2023-2028)
Long-Term Care Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2023-2028)
Long-Term Care Competitive Situation and Current Scenario Analysis
Strategic proposal for estimating sizing of core business segments
Players/Suppliers High Performance Pigments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
Analyse competitors, including all important parameters of Long-Term Care
Long-Term Care Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Latest innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping of leading and merging industry players
