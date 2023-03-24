Happy Chinese New Year – National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao Concert “Everlasting Joy of Heaven and Earth – Chinese Festivals” offers a feast of national music

MACAU, March 24 - Organised by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China and the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, the concert “Everlasting Joy of Heaven and Earth – Chinese Festivals”, will be staged as part of the Happy Chinese New Year – National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao on 15 April (Saturday), at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. Jointly produced by the China National Traditional Orchestra and the Palace Museum, the concert introduces the Macao audience to the appeal of Chinese music by connecting them with important terms from the Chinese 24 solar terms. Tickets for the concert will be on sale from this Sunday (19 March) through the Macau Ticketing Network.

The Happy Chinese New Year – National Art Troupes Performance Season in Macao is dedicated to enhancing the level of exchange and cooperation between Mainland China and Macao, and supporting Macao in diversifying itself as a World Centre of Tourism and Leisure and building “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”. Creatively planned by the President of the China National Traditional Orchestra, renowned pipa player Zhao Cong and commissioned by Wang Danhong and Ma Jiuyue, this concert successfully premiered in Beijing in late 2020 and will arrive in Macao this year as a collaborative performance between the China National Traditional Orchestra and the Macao Chinese Orchestra (OCHM). Revolving around the axis of time, this concert embodies the spirit of representative Chinese traditional festivals in the form of national orchestral music and the unique glamour of Chinese national music and the dazzling Chinese civilisation

The concert will be held under the baton of Tsung Yeh, Principal Guest Conductor and Artistic Advisor of OCHM and honorary conductor of the Singapore Chinese Orchestra, and feature solo performances by zhongruan player Zhu Chengzi, dizi player Ding Xiaokui, pipa player Meng Xiao, and guqin player Lu Ning from the China National Traditional Orchestra as well as erhu player Dong Lizhi from OCHM. The large ensemble of nearly 100 musicians from the two orchestras will present a splendid concert of original Chinese music to the public, which will evoke the aura of Chinese festivities, in order to offer a cultural feast that integrates traditional culture and modern aesthetics.

Tickets for the concert “Everlasting Joy of Heaven and Earth – Chinese Festivals” are priced at MOP250 and MOP150. A 50% discount will be offered to holders of a valid Macao Resident Identity Card, full-time Student Card, Macao Teacher Card, Macao Senior Citizen Card or Disability Assessment Registration Card, and each holder can use one discounted ticket per performance. A 20% discount will be offered CCM Friends, OM Friends and OCHM Friends. BOC Macau is the sole bank partner for this concert, and holders of a BOC Credit Card or BOC Card can enjoy a 20% discount on the tickets. The Electronic Consumption Benefits Plan is not applicable to ticket purchases. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The concert is co-organised by the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and China Arts and Entertainment Group Ltd., and coordinated by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government.

For more information about the concert, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau’s website at www.icm.gov.mo or OCHM’s website at www.ochm-macau.org, or contact OCHM through tel. no. 8988 4101 during office hours.