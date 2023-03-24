Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 900 Block of Varney Place, Southeast

There were 1,996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,378 in the last 365 days.
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, March 18, 2023, in the 900 block of Varney Place, Southeast.
At approximately 5:35 pm, Seventh District officers responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two juvenile male shooting victims. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.