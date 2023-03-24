Suspects Sought in a Burglary One While Armed (Gun) Offense: 1600 Block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary One while Armed offense that occurred on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in the 1600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 12:46 am, the suspects assaulted the victim and took the victim’s property. The suspects, armed with a gun, then entered an occupied residence and took property. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.