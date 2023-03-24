Henruy participated in the Chicago Home Gardening Exhibition,
showing the latest products and technologies
YONGKANG, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- March, Henruy participated in a home gardening exhibition held in the United States to showcase the latest products and technologies. This exhibition is our company's first international exhibition after the end of the epidemic, and also an important opportunity for our company to promote in the American market.
In the exhibition, our company displayed a number of high-quality drinking utensils, including various bottles, mug, tumbler and so on. These products all use the latest technology and materials, with extremely high quality and aesthetics. At the same time, we also displayed some new fashion products, such as large-capacity plastic bottles and water cups with plastic inside and rigid outside, which attracted the interest of many visitors.
The exhibition also provided a platform for our company to interact with customers, and our sales staff had in-depth exchanges and communication with customers from all over the world to understand their needs and feedback. These valuable information will help us to better meet the needs of customers, improve the quality of products and services. Our company has always been committed to providing the best products and services, and this participation in the Chicago Home Gardening Show is an important attempt for us. We believe that through this exhibition, our brand and products will be more widely recognized and accepted, which will lay a solid foundation for our development in the North American market.
