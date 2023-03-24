Exeno Launches Screx Mini Program for Binance Mobile users to Boost Crypto Mass Adoption

Screx just launched a version of it within the Binance MarketPlace. The first mini program based store within the Binance app to offer high-quality physical products for purchase using cryptocurrency.

Exeno rebranded its store as Screx & launched it in Binance MarketPlace, offering physical products for purchase using crypto, boosting mass adoption.

We're thrilled to bring Screx to the Binance App for seamless crypto commerce. This integration takes crypto mass adoption to a new level & part of an everyday lifestyle.” — Gary Szlatiner, exeno's CGO

MAJURO, MARSHALL ISLANDS, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeno, a leader in Web3 DeFi & commerce, has officially rebranded and launched its store, now known as Screx, within the Binance App MarketPlace as a Mini Program.

This will be the first Mini Program based store within the Binance App to offer high-quality physical products for purchase using cryptocurrency, making crypto commerce easier for users. It will provide Binance users with a more convenient way to spend their digital assets by being able to directly purchase physical goods by using the Screx Mini Program. Screx offers users the opportunity to purchase high-quality branded physical products, with plans to expand its assortment in the future. Customers can now make purchases directly from within the Binance App, using the payment method that is most convenient for them, such as Binance Pay. This new integration ensures that users can shop with ease, without the need to navigate through multiple platforms.

"We are excited that what started as a mission of bringing crypto to life, is taking its next step in becoming more of a reality,” says Gary Szlatiner, Chief Growth Officer of exeno. “This Mini Program integration is another boost in the push for crypto mass adoption, and making it part of an everyday lifestyle. Expect more features launched from the exeno team this year".

The strategic move will enable added value for users on both sides, making it easier to navigate the industry as a whole and instill cryptocurrency as part of an everyday lifestyle.

Binance Mini Program provides businesses with the tools to expand their reach and tap into the audience of the world’s largest crypto exchange. This offers a unique opportunity to join a thriving community and boost a business's success.

Screx is now live within the MarketPlace section of the Binance App. With this continued development the aim is to deliver more innovative solutions and services in the future.

This integration marks another milestone in the partnership between exeno and Binance Pay, driving innovation in the crypto market and boosting mass adoption.

About Exeno

Exeno is a pioneering blockchain company that offers innovative solutions for the DeFi and c-commerce sectors. Its fully functioning store, Screx, now available within the Binance App, allows users to buy branded physical products using their preferred crypto.