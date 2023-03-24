AEMO: Gas Supply Improved But Threats Still Exist. Climate Council Counters; Australia Does Not Need New Gas Projects

The Australian Energy Market Operator’s (AEMO) recent report warning of a potential gas shortfall this winter has been met with a strong response from the Climate Council, which has argued that Australia does not need new gas projects.

The Climate Council, an independent non-profit organisation, has criticised the AEMO report for not adequately considering the potential of renewable energy sources such as wind energy and solar energy to meet Australia’s energy needs. The organisation has argued that investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures is a more effective way to address any potential gas shortages.

The Climate Council has pointed to several factors that make investing in renewable energy sources a more viable option for Australia. These include the declining cost of renewable energy technologies, the potential for energy storage solutions such as batteries, and the significant job creation potential of the renewable energy sector.

The organisation has also argued that investing in renewable energy would have significant environmental benefits, including reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality. This is particularly important given the urgent need to address the impacts of climate change.

The response from the Climate Council underscores the ongoing debate in Australia over the future of the country’s energy sector. While the government has been promoting the development of new gas projects, many experts and environmental groups argue that investing in renewable energy and energy efficiency measures is a more effective way to address Australia’s energy needs.

The debate also highlights the importance of considering the broader impacts of energy projects, including their potential environmental and social impacts. As Australia and other countries continue to transition towards cleaner and more sustainable sources of energy, it is important to ensure that this transition is undertaken in a responsible and equitable manner.