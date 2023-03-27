1newhomes: New Build PropTech Platform Transforming Stagnant London Property Market

Having entered the property London market in 2020, 1newhomes has already transformed the somewhat sluggish sector, digitising and easing the new build search processes for local and international buyers. How exactly?
It's All About UX
Just three years ago, looking for new builds in London was quite a challenge, with buyers having trouble finding relevant data on new developments and their completion dates, available apartments, prices, and surrounding infrastructure.
This task for international buyers was even more complex since buyers had to find all this data by themselves, browsing dozens of old websites with overcomplicated layouts and irrelevant data. In fact, the prospect of buying a new home in London from abroad seemed nearly impossible.
At 1newhomes, we decided to change that and built a platform that makes finding a new home in London a breath. Thanks to our expertise in the global new build markets and PropTech solutions, we automated and digitised all data on new builds in London and laid it out in the most user-friendly way, something that no one managed to achieve before.
London has long ago established itself as a top-tier global property market, so we dedicate a lot of our efforts to supporting international buyers. Foreign buying guides, neighbourhood reviews, online mortgage and stamp duty calculators – it's all there, and we continue to expand this list because UX and solving users' problems define our focus.
Digitisation
Our passionate team managed to achieve this and shift the sector thanks to the total digitisation of the new build market in London, from the database of new build developers to price trends for each individual new build.
Our users get relevant and continually updated data, filter new homes by specific features like onsite swimming pools, co-working spaces, and gyms, and can easily check the availability of new apartments that caught their attention – all in one place. We even developed the interactive 'new builds near me' feature to help those who know that location and infrastructure are what matters the most.
Proving this, here are some of the official stats from 1newhomes and its performance:
- The total number of users more than doubled in 2022, year-on-year (YoY), with a similar trend relevant for new build enquiries.
- Our users welcomed five new PropTech features and modules dedicated to UK and foreign buyers.
- Designed handy tools like localised buying from abroad guides, neighbourhood reviews, online mortgage calculators.
- Finished the complete digitisation of the new build market, with 810 (and counting) developments in the current database.
- Developed 2 CRMs for our users and partners.
The UK property market, including London, is constantly in flux, and professionals have to adapt. Priorities of current buyers are shifting towards infrastructure, features, and facilities of new build developments they get for their money rather than the simple square footage of new apartments. Interestingly, not many property professionals adapt to these evident market shifts.
Partnerships
At 1newhomes, we developed two full-scale databases and CRMs. The first tool includes up-to-date data on new build developments, while the latter focuses on buyers' enquiries.
Specifically, the second CRM allows us to carefully collect relevant new build enquiries and share them with our partners. That way, we ensure that the process of buying a new home in London goes as smoothly as the initial search steps.
Now, 1newhomes is a handy tool for buyers and property professionals alike. Our carefully designed CRMs and digitisation help transform the new build market in London and refresh the somewhat stagnant and conserved sector. Our team looks forward to developing new tools and features to continue our journey towards a fully-digitised and welcoming new build market in London, and you are welcome to join in.
