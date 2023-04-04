Submit Release
Eunorau Launches the Innovative Flash E-Bike, Featuring a 220-Mile Range and Two-Seater Design

LAS VEGAS, USA, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Eunorau, a leading e-bike manufacturer, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its newest product, the Eunorau Flash. This groundbreaking two-seater e-bike offers an industry-first 220-mile range and will be available for pre-order on Indiegogo starting April 4th at 8 AM PST.

The Eunorau Flash is designed to cater to the growing demand for long-range, versatile e-bikes, and features a unique three-battery system that significantly extends its range. The moped-style design is equipped with 20-inch fat tires, a comfortable two-person bench seat, and front and rear suspension, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride.

Customers can choose from several customization options, including three motor options and three battery configurations. The base model, priced at an affordable $1,499 during the prelaunch, comes with a single rear 750W hub motor and a single 52V battery. Riders can opt for an all-wheel-drive setup with dual hub motors totaling 1,500W or a 1,000W mid-drive motor with a torque sensor.

The Eunorau Flash's three battery options provide the flexibility to add a second or third battery, achieving the full 220-mile range on pedal assist when all three batteries are in use. All models include a 28 mph speed limit, hydraulic disc brakes, and LED lighting. An optional fender set upgrade with a headlight guard is also available.

Eunorau's reputation for delivering high-quality, innovative e-bikes is well established, with tens of thousands of e-bikes sold globally and positive reviews from industry experts, including Electrek.co. Prospective riders can sign up to be notified when the Eunorau Flash becomes available for pre-order on Indiegogo, and will receive a $1,000 discount on their purchase.

The Eunorau Flash represents a significant step forward in e-bike technology, offering a powerful and comfortable riding experience with an unrivaled range. Don't miss the opportunity to be among the first to experience this state-of-the-art e-bike – mark your calendar for April 4th at 8 AM PST.

About Eunorau:
Mainly operating in USA, Canada, Australia, and Europe, since 2009, Eunorau is a leading e-bike manufacturer committed to producing innovative, high-quality electric bikes for a wide range of riders. With a focus on cutting-edge technology, exceptional customer service, and sustainable practices, Eunorau continues to redefine the e-bike market and set new industry standards.

For more information about the Eunorau Flash or to sign up for notifications about the Indiegogo launch, visit discount.eunorau-ebike.com/flash

Press Contact:
Name: Zafer Canberk (Vic) Erdinc
Title: Chief Marketing Officer
Email: media01@eunorau-ebike.com
Phone: +1 833 700 0988
City: Las Vegas, Quebec, Melbourne
Country: USA, Canada, Australia

Zafer Canberk (Vic) Erdinc
Eunorau
email us here

