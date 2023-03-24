Image Recognition Market Research Report | Industry Forecast & Size USD 86.001 Billion by 2025

image recognition market research

Facial recognition technology advancements and the growing popularity of media cloud services are significantly support image recognition market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global image recognition market generated $17,911 million in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $86,001 million by 2025, witnessing a CAGR of 21.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Increased use of media cloud services, improvements in facial recognition technology, an increase in the number of mobile devices with cameras, and rising interest in security software and products with image recognition capabilities all contribute to the market's expansion. However, the high cost of installation of image recognition systems is expected to hamper the market growth.

Key drivers in Image Recognition Market:

• Increasing demand for automation: Image recognition technology can automate a wide range of processes, such as quality control, inventory management, and security monitoring. This can help businesses reduce costs and improve efficiency, driving demand for image recognition solutions.

• Growing need for data analytics: Image recognition technology generates large amounts of data, which can be analyzed to gain valuable insights. This can help businesses make better decisions, improve their products and services, and enhance the customer experience.

• Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI): The development of advanced AI algorithms has significantly improved the accuracy and performance of image recognition systems. This has made image recognition technology more reliable and efficient, further driving adoption.

• Increased availability of image data: The availability of large amounts of image data has made it easier to train and improve image recognition systems. This trend is expected to continue as more data becomes available, driving further growth in the market.

• Growing demand for security and surveillance solutions: Image recognition technology is increasingly being used for security and surveillance applications, such as facial recognition and object detection. This is driven by the need for improved safety and security in various settings, including airports, public spaces, and commercial buildings.

Latest Trends in Image Recognition Market:

• Increased adoption of image recognition technology across industries: Image recognition technology has become increasingly popular across various industries such as healthcare, retail, and automotive. This trend is expected to continue as businesses look to leverage the power of AI to automate processes and improve customer experiences.

• Advancements in deep learning algorithms: Deep learning algorithms, which are used to train image recognition models, have seen significant advancements in recent years. These advancements have improved the accuracy and performance of image recognition systems, making them more reliable and efficient.

• Growing demand for cloud-based image recognition solutions: Cloud-based image recognition solutions are becoming more popular as they offer greater scalability and flexibility compared to on-premises solutions. Cloud-based solutions also allow for easier integration with other software and systems.

• Increased use of image recognition for security applications: Image recognition technology is increasingly being used for security applications such as facial recognition and object detection. These applications are used in a variety of settings, including law enforcement, airports, and retail stores.

• Integration of image recognition with other technologies: Image recognition is often integrated with other technologies such as natural language processing and machine learning to create more advanced solutions. This trend is expected to continue as AI technologies continue to evolve and improve.

Some of the key image recognition market players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Imagga Technologies Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Google LLC, Microsoft Corporation, NEC Corporation, LTU technologies, Catchoom Technologies S.L., and Intel Corporation.

