Air Purifiers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the air purifiers market. As per TBRC’s air purifiers market forecast, the global air purifiers market is expected to grow to $3.41 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.0%.

The rising concern for airborne diseases is driving the air purifiers market. North America is expected to hold the largest air purifiers market share. Major players in the air purifiers market include Honeywell International Inc., Whirlpool Corp., Sharp Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., LG Electronics Inc.

Learn More On The Air Purifiers Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3981&type=smp

Trending Air Purifiers Market Trend

The use of smart air purifiers through the smartphone-enabled application is a key trend in the market. Smart air purifiers allow the air quality to be monitored and managed from a smartphone application, which provides a live reading of quality data. For instance, in August 2021, IKEA, a Switzerland-based company operating in the home furniture, introduced STARKVIND, a smart air purifier. STARKVIND smart air purifier is designed for indoor use that can be can be controlled and scheduled via the IKEA Home smart app, with the built-in air quality sensor it has five different fan speeds and an auto-mode and can adjust the fan speed correlated with enclosed space.

Air Purifiers Market Segments

•By Technology: HEPA Filter, Activated Carbon, Other Technologies

•By Type: Dust Collectors, Fume & Smoke Collectors, Other Types

•By End-User: Residential, Commercial

•By Geography: The global air purifiers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Read more on the global air purifiers market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-purifiers-global-market-report

An air purifier is a device that purifies airborne toxins and particulate matter. The use of air purifiers is to minimize the health risks associated with breathing air contaminated with pollen grains, harmful gases, and emissions.

Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Air Purifiers Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on air purifiers global market size, drivers and trends, air purifiers global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and air purifiers global market growth across geographies. The air purifiers global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Air Filter Media Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/air-filter-media-global-market-report

Water Purifiers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/water-purifiers-global-market-report

Toiletries Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/toiletries-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC