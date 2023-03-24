Transmitting Antennas Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Transmitting Antennas Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the transmitting antennas market. As per TBRC’s transmitting antennas market forecast, the global transmitting antennas market size is expected to grow to $37.83 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Rising investment in autonomous vehicles increases the demand for antennas, driving the market. North America is expected to hold the largest transmitting antennas market share. Major players in the transmitting antennas market include Accel Networks, Honeywell International, Intel Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent International Holdings, Ruckus Wireless.

Companies are manufacturing military antennas to cater to the rising demand for military antennas in military services. Military antennas are capable of providing better surveillance, accurate tracking, and security concerns in the use of military aircraft, naval vessels, armored vehicles, aircraft, and others. For instance, TACo., a Canada-based company, manufactures multiple military antennas, which specializes in ground-air-ground, air traffic control, and associated vehicular and base communications applications. The requirement of enhanced features in a military antenna is gaining traction, contributing to the growth of the market.

Transmitting Antennas Market Segments

•By Type: Smart Antenna, Mini-strip Antenna, Other Types

•By Frequency: HF, VHF, UHF

•By End-User Industry: Aerospace and Defense, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Other End-Use Industries

•By Geography: The global transmitting antennas market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A transmitting antenna is a fundamental element of radio technology. This type of antenna is made up of a conductor that carries a current that fluctuates with time and converts it into radiofrequency radiation that propagates in space.

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

