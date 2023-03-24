Temperature Monitoring Devices Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Temperature Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the temperature monitoring devices market. As per TBRC’s temperature monitoring devices market forecast, the global temperature monitoring devices market size is expected to grow to $5.45 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7%.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases is causing a positive impact on the temperature monitoring devices market. North America is expected to hold the largest temperature monitoring devices market share. Major players in the temperature monitoring devices market include 3M Company, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Cosinuss GmbH, Helen of Troy Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Microlife Corporation.

The companies in the temperature monitoring devices market are focusing on the manufacturing of wearable temperature monitoring devices. The wearable thermometer is a digital thermometer that measures the temperature by using a medium like a touch patch. It is connected to smart devices like phones, tablets, and laptops and allows continuous monitoring of temperatures. Products like the fit bit, apple watch, temperature strips, temperature patches are wearable temperature monitoring devices that are widely used for monitoring temperature. In December 2020, Celsium, a UK-based temperature monitoring device manufacturer launched world’s most accurate wearable thermometer. The new offering is 10X more accurate and has online platform support to take readings every four seconds and alert user when temperature rises.

•By Type: Contact-based Temperature Monitoring Systems, Non-contact-based Temperature Monitoring System

•By Application: Oral Cavity, Rectum, Ear, Other Applications

•By End User: Hospital and Surgical Centers, Nursing Facilities, Ambulatory Care Centers, Home Care, Other End Users

•By Geography: The global temperature monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Temperature monitoring devices are the systems that control and regulate the temperature of a particular environment. They are used to track, control, and regulate the products’ temperature in a specific environment.

