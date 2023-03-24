Global Vitamin and Minerals Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the vitamin and minerals market. As per TBRC’s vitamin and minerals market forecast, the vitamin and minerals market is expected to grow from $26.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.8%.

The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market. North America is expected to hold the largest vitamin and minerals market share. Major players in the vitamin and minerals market include Salus Haus, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, AMWAY, Eisai, Sanofi, GNC, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DSM, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Puritan’s Pride.

Trending Vitamin and Minerals Market Trend

The consumer preference moving toward organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market. There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm. As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products. Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.

Vitamin and Minerals Market Segments

•By Type: Multivitamin, Single Vitamin, Multi Mineral, Single Mineral

•By Application: Energy And Weight Management, General Health, Bone And Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-Cancer, Other Applications

•By Distribution Channel: Pharmacies ANd Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Channels

•By End-User: Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants

•By Geography: The global vitamin and minerals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Vitamins and mineral supplements refer to the micronutrients that the body needs to perform a variety of typical tasks. These micronutrients must, however, be obtained from the food we eat because they are not generated by our bodies. Organic compounds known as vitamins are often classified as either fat-soluble or water-soluble.

Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

•Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Vitamin and Minerals Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on vitamin and minerals market size, drivers and trends, vitamin and minerals market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and vitamin and minerals market growth across geographies. The vitamin and minerals market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.



