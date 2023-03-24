Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Prenatal Testing And Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 24, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Prenatal Testing & Newborn Screening Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the prenatal testing & newborn screening market. As per TBRC’s prenatal testing & newborn screening market forecast, the prenatal testing & newborn screening market is expected to grow from $8.87 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

The high prevalence of genetic diseases in infants contributed to the growth of the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. North America is expected to hold the largest prenatal testing & newborn screening market share. Major players in the prenatal testing & newborn screening market include PerkinElmer, Progenity, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Sequenom), Natera.

The use of machine learning and artificial intelligence is gradually gaining popularity in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market. Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence in machines. Machine learning is a part of AI. Machine learning and AI help companies in the prenatal testing and newborn screening market to conduct a detailed analysis of all relevant data, provide insights about different diseases, and offer a more accurate evaluation of tissue samples. For instance, In September 2021, Sema4, a US-based AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, launched Sema4 Elements. Sema4 Elements are genetic solutions that are information-driven, digital tools for patients and providers, and services that let doctors manage patients holistically throughout their journeys with reproductive and generational health, using artificial intelligence.

• By Diagnostic Type: Non-Invasive, Invasive

• By Technology: Screening Technology, Diagnostic Technology

• By End user: Hospitals, Diagnostic centers

• By Geography: The global prenatal testing & newborn screening market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Prenatal testing and newborn screening tests are diagnostic tests to detect any possible birth defects that may be there in the baby. These are useful in determining the health of the baby.

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

