Global Parking Lots and Garages Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

The Business Research Company’s “Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the parking lots and garages market. As per TBRC’s parking lots and garages market forecast, the global parking lots and garages market size is expected to grow to $100.69 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.6%.

The lack of sufficient parking due to rising motor vehicles use in developing economies is expected to drive the global parking lots and garages market. North America is expected to hold the largest parking lots and garages market share. Major players in the parking lots and garages market include SP Plus Corporation, LAZ Parking Ltd. LLC., ABM Industries Inc., Ace Parking Management Inc., Diamond Parking.

Trending Parking Lots and Garages Market Trend

The wireless smart parking sensor for detecting parking space occupancy is an emerging trend in the global parking lots and garages market. The Parking Lot Sensor (PLS) senses and records the occupancy of parking spaces, allowing active parking lots management functionality such as search, navigation, and reservation. The sensors help in the effective management of parking spaces in cities. For instance, BOSCH recently launched a parking lot sensor that utilizes the LoRaWAN protocol for wireless communication. This sensor helps in guided and regulated parking, which removes traffic limitations.

Parking Lots and Garages Market Segments

• By Type: Airport Parking And Garages, Events And Venues (Stadiums For Sporting Events), Healthcare Parking, Hospitality Parking, Municipal Parking, Office Parking, University Parking, Retails Parking, Residential Parking

• By Site: Off Street, On Street

• By Technology: Smart Parking using IoT, Automation

• By Geography: The global parking lots and garages market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Parking lots refer to those agencies that provide areas for the temporary parking of automobiles against parking charges for a specified period of time. Parking garages refers to those agencies that run and operate secure establishments where people can park their motor vehicles against fee charged on a time basis.

Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Parking Lots and Garages Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on parking lots and garages market size, drivers and trends, parking lots and garages market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and parking lots and garages market growth across geographies. The parking lots and garages market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

