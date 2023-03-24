Regulatory Affairs Market Size Will be Reach USD 165.73 Billion with CAGR of 13.6%, By 2032| Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Regulatory Affairs Market Size – USD 53.6 Billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.6%, Increased demands for regulatory compliance, complexity in regulatory affairs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market revenue growth is being driven by various factors, including the increasing need for regulatory compliance, the growing complexity of regulatory affairs, the rising number of medication approvals, and the adoption of new regulations by regulatory bodies.

The global Regulatory Affairs Market size was USD 56.3 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data.

The growth in market revenue is partly driven by the increasing complexity of regulatory regulations in different fields. For instance, the European Union has tightened its Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and In-vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR), while the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is implementing new criteria for drug research and approval. Consequently, there is a growing demand for regulatory affairs experts who can offer strategic guidance and regulatory compliance solutions to businesses.

Additionally, the rising number of pharmaceutical approvals has led to an increased demand for regulatory affairs services. With the development of more innovative medications for treating diverse disorders, the number of drug approvals in the pharmaceutical sector is on the rise. Consequently, there has been a surge in regulatory submissions, prompting companies to seek the expertise of regulatory affairs consultants to guide them through the complex regulatory landscape and secure timely approvals.

Furthermore, the revenue growth of the market is being propelled by the increasing adoption of new policies by regulatory bodies. The FDA and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) have introduced stricter criteria for clinical studies and medication approvals, which pose significant challenges for businesses. In response, companies are seeking the services of regulatory affairs consultants to help them navigate these new requirements and ensure that their products comply with all relevant regulations.

Some of the prominent players profiled in the global regulatory affairs market include IQVIA, PPD, Inc., Parexel International Corporation, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Medpace Holdings, Inc., ICON plc, Covance Inc., Syneos Health, Inc., and SGS S.A.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

• During the forecast period, the product registration and legal representation segment is anticipated to yield the highest revenue owing to the growing demand for regulatory compliance adherence in the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. This category encompasses a range of services such as submitting applications for registering medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and biologic products, and representing clients in regulatory disputes.

• The pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms segment dominated the revenue share in 2021, mainly because many businesses now rely on regulatory services to handle the regulatory aspects of their product development, secure product approvals, and comply with national and international regulations. Given the complexity of regulatory frameworks and the global nature of these industries, specialized knowledge is necessary to navigate the regulatory obligations and create efficient regulatory strategies.

• It is forecasted that North America will generate the highest revenue share in the near future due to the implementation of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The United States is home to several leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, and the country has a well-established regulatory framework that continually evolves to keep up with the latest industry developments.

• On November 22, 2021, IQVIA declared its acquisition of Medable, which is a top-notch cloud platform for conducting clinical trials that are decentralised. The motive behind this purchase was to expand IQVIA's digital solutions and facilitate it to offer comprehensive assistance for decentralised clinical trials, starting from the creation of protocols to managing patient interaction and data administration.

• On January 3, 2021, PPD, Inc. acquired ScienceMedia, a company that provides innovative digital training solutions for clinical trial sites. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing PPD's digital capabilities and offering new training solutions to support clinical trials.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global regulatory affairs market on the basis of Product Type Outlook, End-use Outlook, and Regional Outlook:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022 - 2032)

Clinical Trial Application

Regulatory Consultancy

Regulatory Writing & Publishing

Product Registration

Legal Representation

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2022-2032)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Firms

Producers of Medical Equipment

Contract Research Firms

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Advantages of Regulatory Affairs Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Regulatory Affairs industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

Conclusively, all aspects of the Regulatory Affairs market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

