Hormonal Contraceptives Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the hormonal contraceptives market. As per TBRC’s hormonal contraceptives market forecast, the global hormonal contraceptives market size is expected to grow to $14.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Increased awareness about the benefits and use of contraceptives is a major factor driving the hormonal contraceptives market. North America is expected to hold the largest hormonal contraceptives market share. Major players in the hormonal contraceptives market include Bayer AG, Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer, Allergan, Afaxys Inc., TevaPharma Industries Ltd., Agile Therapeutics.

Trending Hormonal Contraceptives Market Trend

Manufacturers in the hormonal contraceptives market should abide by many strict regulations about labeling hormonal contraceptives, and are all supervised by regulatory authorities. For instance, the US FDA has drafted a new set of guidance and labeling recommendations in the hormonal contraceptives market. The main purpose of PLR is to enhance the safety and usage of the particular prescribed drug by providing healthcare providers with clear prescription information (PI). The FDA mandates all hormonal contraceptives to mention the effectiveness of the drug in preventing STDs and any other relevant information regarding the effectiveness of the drug. The FDA considers that communicating information regarding pregnancy rates to the users of these contraceptive drugs is essential for safety and effective usage.

Hormonal Contraceptives Market Segments

• By Product: Oral Contraceptive Pills, Injectable Birth Control, Emergency Contraceptive Pills, Vaginal Rings, Other Products

• By End Users: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Gynaecology Centers, Clinics, Ambulatory surgical centers

• By Hormones: Progestin-Only, Combined Hormones

• By Distribution Channel: Drug Stores, Gynaecology/ Fertility Clinics, E-Commerce, Other Distribution Channels

• By Geography: The global hormonal contraceptives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hormonal contraceptive refers to a method of birth control that stops pregnancy using hormones. There are numerous types. Some can be undone, while others are irreversible. Some varieties can also aid in the prevention of STDs.

Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hormonal Contraceptives Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hormonal contraceptives market size, drivers and trends, hormonal contraceptives market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and hormonal contraceptives global market growth across geographies. The hormonal contraceptives market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

