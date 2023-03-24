Why Toilet Paper Market Is No Friend To Small Business | Toilet Paper Market Hits $39.50 billion by 2028

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global toilet paper market size was valued at USD 26.0 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 39.5 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of US$ 13.4 billion from 2020 to 2028. Toilet paper also known as toilet roll is a type of tissue paper and is considered an essential item among tissue papers. It is a multipurpose product mainly used in toilets and for wiping makeup and spills. Key drivers of the toilet paper market include the growing need for home care products for households, hygiene, and health requirements, rise in disease-causing germs and microorganisms, etc.

Trends Influencing the Global Toilet Paper Market

Rise in incomes and more hygiene consciousness will drive the growth of the market

Inflating income levels and growing hygiene consciousness have led to the increase in demand for more personal care and hygiene products thereby boosting the growth of the toilet paper market. The rise in purchasing power capacity of consumers increases their level of life leading to more sales of a wide variety of toilet paper. Further increases in disease-causing germs, microorganisms, and dirt have created a ripple effect inducing people to pay more attention to their personal hygiene and health. Thus, better economic growth and growing health and hygiene concerns will accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years.

Increasing product innovations will surge the growth of the market

Due to the rise in usage of tissue and toilet papers across residential, healthcare, and office premises leading companies in the market are rolling out new homecare and hygiene products to cater to the needs of diverse masses. Key premium products with high absorbency, strength, and softness are further diversifying the toilet paper market. Moreover with rising environmental concerns products made of organic and eco-friendly raw materials are being launched in the market. And with governments around the world promoting public health the demand for the toilet paper market is going to rise further during the forecast period.

Growing internet penetration and e-commerce boom in the tissue industry will accelerate the growth of the market in the coming years

Aided by the pandemic and rising internet penetration has resulted in increased demand in online shopping for a variety of tissue and toilet paper products. The trend is expected to rise further in the coming years and with changes in pack sizes and packaging with more ship-ready toilet paper products the growth of the toilet paper market is expected to rise further during the forecast period.

Toilet Paper Market Share

Based on type, the one-ply segment is expected to hold the largest toilet paper market share during the forecast period due to the growing demand for one-ply toilet paper in wealthier countries and changes in consumers’ lifestyles, choices, and behavior. Furthermore, firms have started introducing one-ply toilet paper lines in sync with the increasing demand. Thus the one-ply market will continue to grow further.

Based on end-user, the commercial sector is expected to hold the largest toilet paper market share during the forecast period as people’s lifestyles have changed resulting in increased demand for toilet papers in hotels, restaurants, shopping centers, etc. Thus, the commercial will see growing demand during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to hold the largest toilet paper market share during the forecast period as the presence of hypermarkets, supermarkets, and other brick and mortar establishments form a bulk of the total toilet paper purchases as these retail markets sell a wide range of products under one location providing convenience to customers.

Based on region, North America will provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the toilet paper market share due to the high spending power of the majority of the population residing in this region followed closely by Europe due to the rise in the hospitality industry.

Toilet Paper Market Segmentation

By Type

One-ply

Two-ply

Others

By End Use

Commercial

Residential

Type

Online

Offline

Key Companies

Caprice,

Essity,

Georgia-Pacific LLC,

Kimberly – Clark Corporation,

Naturelle Consumer Products LTD,

Orchids Tissue Paper Products,

P&G,

Traidcraft,

Unilever,

Velvet CARE.

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of LAMEA